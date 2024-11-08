Heidi Klum Loves Dinner Parties, Luxe Lingerie, & Pineapple On Pizza!

We love a good pizza—and so does Heidi Klum! Ahead of her legendary Halloween party, the supermodel and reality television host gathered a fashionable group of friends and family to celebrate the opening of NYC’ newest pizzeria, Crazy Pizza New York City. To mark the occasion, we chatted with Heidi on all things pizza—plus what makes a perfect dinner party and when she’ll return to the recording studio!

What led you to collaborate with Crazy Pizza to host their opening dinner?

I’m thrilled to be a partner in Crazy Pizza’s first New York City restaurant. This is my first venture with restaurants, and I can’t wait to share this incredible Italian dining experience with everyone.

What are your favorite pizza toppings?

I’m a big fan of Gorgonzola pizza. However, being German, I also have a soft spot for the Hawaii pizza with cheese, pineapple and ham.

What are your three essentials when hosting a perfect dinner party?

A perfect dinner party has three key elements: delicious food, fantastic music, and a group of people who want to engage and have fun.

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show just came back—and you’re one of its original Angels! Did you watch the 2024 show this year?

I’m currently focused on my role as an Intimissimi ambassador, which I share with my daughter Leni. We’re both excited about this new chapter.

We still love your song “Chai Tea with Heidi!” Are you going back into the studio, or working on any new music?

Music has always been a passion of mine. I’m definitely considering returning to the studio and exploring new musical projects.

You’re one of the biggest reality TV hosts out there—and you currently host Germany’s Next Top Model abroad! Will you return to hosting US television soon?

Appearing on TV as a host and a judge has allowed me to meet so many talented people and to connect with so many incredible fans, so I am always working on new ideas and projects! I feel like I have the best job in the world!

Check out more snapshots below from Heidi’s celebratory Crazy Pizza launch dinner!

All images: Jason Lowrie/BFA

