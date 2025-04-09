Ava Phillippe Is Blossoming Into Her Next Chapter

Everything’s coming up roses—or, should we say, orchids?—for Ava Phillippe! The young model and actress is starting spring on a high note as the face of Vince Camuto’s latest scent: the purple-hued Wonderbloom Haze eau de parfum. Since she first launched Camuto’s Wonderbloom fragrance line last year, Phillippe’s star has continued to rise with various modeling and acting projects, including a spot on Doctor Odyssey! Below, we chat with the star on her favorite scents, flowers, Mother’s Day plans, and more.

You launched Vince Camuto’s Wonderbloom perfume last year. What was different this time around when launching Wonderbloom Haze? What was it like shooting the campaign?

It’s very smoky, floral, and there’s a little bit of flirtiness. We’re keeping the florals going, but it’s different. There’s more vanilla, amber, so it gives you that sweeter scent.

What do you love most about the Wonderbloom Haze fragrance; bottle, ingredients, etc.?

I love the florals! The orchid, tiger Lillies, vanilla. There’s a lot of amber to it…[it’s] very sweet and warm.

This perfume is very purple! What does that color represent to you?

It reminds me of celebration, especially since this bottle is so beautiful. I want to make a little garden out of a bunch of them!

Flowers are key to the Wonderbloom fragrance line. Do you have any favorite flowers to receive, or favorite flowers to send to others?

Lillies are beautiful. But I know some who are people are allergic, so I don’t always send them, but they’re my boyfriend’s favorite. My favorite flower is an orchid. I love their delicacy.

What are some of your favorite smells or scents, and what do they mean to you?

There are so many! Sometimes it’s what people remember the most about you. My grandma is very sweet…those smells, like sugars, honey, and vanilla, that’s what reminds me of her. My favorite scent memory with my mom is the gardenias we used to grow in the garden when I was little. She would cut them and put them in a bowl of water, and they would float.

Let’s briefly talk fashion; what are some special pieces in your closet that you’ll never part with?

My red cowboy boots, or any cowboy boots. But I really love my red ones! They’re super comfortable, but they’re actual cowboy boots from the Western store.

Mother’s Day is coming up! Are you gifting fragrances to anyone this Mother’s Day, or do you have any fun traditions you’re excited for?

Probably brunch! I feel like I could gift [Wonderbloom Haze] to all the women in my life. There’s so many elements of femininity, uniqueness, all the messaging that’s been a part of this campaign.

You just had a guest appearance on Doctor Odyssey‘s spring break episode! What was that experience like?

That was wild ride on Doctor Odyssey! It was amazing to see Ryan Murphy’s world-building. Those sets were amazing, like I’ve never seen before. I remember going to sets, and it was really fun. It felt like I was on spring break with the girls! Getting to work and collaborate with Josh [Jackson], who worked with my parents in the past, was really cool.

Do you have any more fun projects or spring vacations coming up soon?

Yes! I’m guesting on an episode of Ransom Canyon, so that’s coming out very soon. It’s on Netflix, so any minute! I have some campaigns in the works, some fun campaigns coming up for clothes. I’m just very excited for what’s to come. I might get in some travel!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.