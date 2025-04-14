Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Hydraplay Broad Spectrum SPF 40

by Aaron Royce
What: As summer approaches, Elizabeth Arden‘s prepping for sunnier days ahead with its new Eight Hour Hydraplay Broad Spectrum SPF 40. The fluid cream features a lightweight formula, and specifically provides protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays, blue light, and more.

Who: In 1910, Elizabeth Arden opened her signature namesake salon on Fifth Avenue, spotlighting skincare’ ability to enhance women’s natural beauty—as well as the importance of healthy skin. Her innovative practices included the creation of the modern-day makeover, travel-sized beauty products, and introducing American women to eye makeup. Today, her label continues to lead in the beauty industry with dermatologist-recommended launches and revamped additions within its signature PREVAGE, Green Tea, and Advanced Ceramide lines.

Why: Elizabeth Arden’s new SPF addresses a range of skincare concerns with a soothing touch. The formula’s lightweight nature makes it easy to apply and wear from day to night, with ingredients including rice, soybean oil, and antioxidants protecting your skin against aging effects from blue light and air pollution. Meanwhile, sugar beet extract additionally strengthens your skin’s moisture barrier for a refreshed, hydrating finish. It also doesn’t leave a white cast, ensuring you can seamlessly integrate it into your existing beauty and skincare routine all summer long. Plus, it can easily be reapplied over makeup with delicate blotting—so don’t forget to touch up!

How much: $45

Where: ElizabethArden.com

All images: Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden 

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

