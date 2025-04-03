News

Duran Lantink Wins The Woolmark Prize, H&M Chats With Magda Butrym, Plus! Jonathan Saunders’ New Gig!

by Aaron Royce
Duran Lantink (Courtesy of The Woolmark Prize), Jonathan Saunders (Quentin Belt)

The Woolmark Prize Names Duran Lantink As Its 2025 Winner

Winner, winner! The Woolmark Prize has named Netherlands-born designer Duran Lantink as the winner of its 2025 competition. The designer’s grand prize includes AU$300,000 towards his business, as well as ongoing support from the fashion industry. Lantink was selected for the honor by a star-studded panel including Law Roach, Ib Kamari, Alessandro Sartori, Sinéad Burke, Tim Blanks, Roopal Patel, Alessandro Dell’Acqua, Honey Dijon, Danielle Goldberg, and Simone Marchetti, chaired by Donatella Versace.  During the awards ceremony in Milan, additional honors were bestowed to Alaïa’s Pieter Mulier (The Karl Lagerfeld Award for Innovation) and Südwolle Group (Supply Chain Award).

“I feel very honoured to receive this award and I’m just so happy because we worked so hard with so many collaborators and it’s just really great to get this recognition,” Lantink said in a statement.

Ib Kamara, Duran Lantink, and Donaella Versace (Courtesy of The Woolmark Prize)

H&M And Magda Butrym’s Blooming Collab Is Almost Here!

H&M is stepping into spring in full bloom, thanks to Magda Butrym! The duo’s romantic new collaboration, featuring rose-themed womenswear, jewelry, and accessories, will be released on April 24 at H&M’s select stores and website.  Notable highlights include petal-textured dresses, crochet and ruffled gowns, structured coats, and flower-heeled sandals—a Butrym signature!—in lush hues of red, pink, and burgundy. In the interim, the pair have held a slate of activations, including a Thursday panel at NeueHouse with Butrym, H&M creative advisor Ann-Sofie Johansson, and stylist Dani Michelle. Next up, Butrym and H&M will continue their celebrations with a star-studded party in New York City this week. Stay tuned!

H&M, Magda Butrym

H&M x Magda Butrym (Courtesy of H&M)

Jonathan Saunders Is & Other Stories’ New Chief Creative Officer

This just in! The charming Jonathan Saunders has just been named the new chief creative officer of & Other Stories, according to H&M Group. Within his newly created role, Saunders will oversee the full creative direction of the brand, including aesthetics, clothing designs, and more. The move is the latest for Saunders, who was previously chief creative officer of Diane von Furstenberg and Pollini, and led his own namesake brand until its 2015 closure. During his design career, he even picked up the Daily Front Row‘s Designer of the Year trophy at our 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards. We can’t wait to see what he does in his new role!

Jonathan Saunders (Quentin Belt)

FounderMade’s Future of Beauty Awards Returns To Genesis House 

Beauty’s future is looking bright! On Wednesday night, FounderMade’s Future of Beauty Awards returned for its 2025 edition, hosted at Genesis House. This year’s event found innovative brand founders across beauty and skincare speaking on various panels moderated by Jessica Matlin and Cayli Cavaco Reck, followed by a chic cocktail party upstairs. 2025’s winners included Tracy Anderson, James Pecis, Babba Rivera, Liah Yoo, Sarah Lee, Christine Chang, Madison Headrick Nahmad, Sloane Stephens, and Susan Yara. Attendees at the dynamic event included Sophie Elgort, Daphne Groeneveld, Ric Pipino, Sophie Elgort, Dr. Eunice Park, Carol Han Pyle, and more.

All images: BFA.com

