Shay Mitchell Wants You To Have Healthy Hair—And Not Be Afraid To Overpack!

Shay Mitchell is ready to fix your hair! Just kidding—but correcting hairstyling mistakes is something she does as “The Fixer” in OGX’s new Bond Protein collection campaign. The new shoot finds the star—who’ also OGX’s first global ambassador—fixing “hair crimes” and encouraging new routines to achieve healthy, strong, and hyrdrated locks. However, as a natural and self-proclaimed “fixer,” that doesn’t stray too far from Mitchell’s day-to-day roles as a full-time mother, actress, and co-founder of several companies (including chic luggage brand Béis)! Below, we caught up with Mitchell on her latest OGX project, as well as her haircare do’s and dont’s, travel advice, multitasking, and how she finds inner strength.

You’re OGX’s first global ambassador. How did your partnership with the brand begin?

I have a funny story—I don’t actually even know if they know! I had a commercial that I was shooting, and one of my hairstylists pulled out this spray, and it was the Heat Protect spray from this line. I’ve used the shampoo and conditioner—it’s what my mom uses in Vancouver every time I went there—and I was like, “Oh, this is amazing. I got it.” Then, this heat protectant spray was pulled out from one of my hairstylists, and she had used it on me. I was like, “Oh, this is actually amazing. Now I’m not sitting here freaking out about all these insanely hot tools that you’re using.” She’s like, “No, you should carry this in your bag.” Then, that became part of my thing, and I was bringing this heat protectant spray around with me. I’d already had experience with the shampoo and conditioner because my mom was the one to introduce it to me, and now I’m the one doing that. It was just learning more about this line, specifically, that I was like, “Oh, I actually really love this. When I use the shampoo and conditioner, my hair doesn’t feel weighted down. I love that.” I really noticed a difference in just one wash, and with the heat protectant spray, it eliminated me working the whole day, being like, “Oh my gosh. That totally fried my hair. That straightener was insanely hot.” It minimized my stress from being on sets, or any sort of job. So, it was an organic partnership with that being the introduction. I think because of my lifestyle, especially right now—having two kids, going to spring break, and working on some things—it really was about simplifying different solutions in my life, and taking care of my hair knowing now what steps to do, and having my routine. It just made everything a lot smoother. It was a really organic, nice fit.

You star in the brand’s new Bond Protein Repair campaign. What was your experience like shooting the campaign as “The Fixer”?

It’s so fun! I was in a badass suit for the first one—it was this gorgeous Tom Ford suit that we pulled out—and I loved that I was like, “Fashion meets being this fixer hairstylist”—honestly like a strong Bond character. I loved it. It was just a really playful, but powerful vibe for the campaign. It was just super fun and empowering. I feel like, in my everyday life, I’m constantly trying to be a fixer. I am a fixer—period!—of fixing different things in my kids’ lives, but in my friend’s lives, and anybody’s. That’s something that I love to do. Getting to play this “Fixer” character who was helping these women with their different hair issues and “hair crimes,” as we called it—which we’ve all been guilty of—was really, really fun. I loved the idea and the concept. It wasn’t fixing necessarily what was broken, but more so supporting [hair that] had been through something, and providing these women with products that would help. I just loved the overall concept of it. It was super fun, super playful, and we had a great time shooting it.

Is there a past hairstyle or look of yours that you regret, or wish you could “fix” yourself?

Not necessarily! I don’t know if I regret anything, because now it’s given me something to laugh about. But there was a moment where I had a blonde wig [at the 2019 iHeart Radio Music Awards]. It was a lace front, and on the day wearing it it was super, super fun, but it was so hot. So, I was hot the whole time. My makeup was a little heavier, my dress was a lot, I just had a lot going on. If one thing had been taken away and done on another day, more simplified, it would have been great. Just all three of those things together were a lot. So, it wasn’t necessarily the hairstyle, it was just all of it combined. I had a really shiny sequined dress, a lot of glam, and a lot of hair, and that was super hot. It was more about how uncomfortable I felt on the inside, than maybe even looked on the outside.

Strength is key to OGX’s Bond Repair line, so we have to ask: What makes you feel strong, or find inner strength in your life?

Helping other people, fixing their issues. Truthfully, I even with my kids, when I can fix an argument or a meltdown or something, I’m like, “Okay, great, proud of myself.” Or even in work issues, I think sometimes things get brought up and it’s like, “Okay, we need a solution.” I’m very solution-based, so it’s like, “Yes, let me hear the problem, but then let’s figure out how to come up with a solution. That’s my thing that I do, and I carry that into not only my personal life, but in my different relationships, and especially with work. I like to be able to help people and help myself solve different issues so they don’t become a bigger issue.

You travel a lot! What are some of your do’s and dont’s while on the go?

I personally will do a little bit of research, but I don’t ever go into a trip with an exact itemized list of things that I have to do or an itinerary, per se. I love to feel it out when I get there, and I feel like the best experiences I’ve had has been when I’ve let locals guide me, change plans, or recommend something to me, because they do know best. I’m more “go with the flow.” And listen, sometimes that works, and sometimes I’m like, “Shoot, I should have planned out a few more things, or I wish I would have known about this one experience that I could have done.” But most of the time, I’m more of a “go with the flow”-type person when I travel, which makes it easy for anybody that’s with me, and also on my own, it’s a little bit easier. That’s my thing. My other thing is I over-pack, and I’m okay with it. I’m not shy to bring a couple more check-in bags than may be necessary because I’m like, “Okay, well, at least I knew I brought that jacket that I wanted, and now I’m using it this time.” That’s not really a tip, because I don’t know if everybody would benefit from doing that—but I do, for sure!

What are three essentials that you can’t leave the house without, or always have in your bag?

I would say, honestly, 1,000%, the heat protectant spray from this Bond Repair line, because I’m always on set and that’s just something that’s in my to-go bag, truthfully. It’s just something that, like I said, eliminates stress when I’m on a job. I know that when I use that, they can go ham with their tools, and I feel okay. So, I have that in my in my bag. Any products that I carry are probably in a Béis bag, just because I’ve created it to have function. I have quite a few, so I can pick what one I need for whatever it is I’m doing during the day! I’m into a good face sheet mask. I just got back from Singapore, and I went into the drug store and just bought a bunch. There’s not one specific brand or one that I have fallen in love with yet. I just like the feeling and the routine of it all. For everyday stuff, a cell phone charger—I never leave home without that, and assorted condiments.

You act, parent, and lead your companies Beis, Onda, and Amore & Vita Inc. What’s the secret to balancing multiple roles at once?

Having an incredible team around me! The support that I get from people in my life—friends, family, people that I work with—make it possible. So, period, people. I would also say simplifying things. Being able to simplify, have my routine that I know is my go-to, I don’t have to think about it, is great. Same with fitness, and knowing I have my certain workouts and those are planned throughout the day, because for me, that’s therapeutic. Also, being able to now prioritize things a lot better than I used to in my 20’s. Knowing what’s important and what I can say “no” to has also been a really important lesson I’ve learned over the years, especially now being a mom. It’s just consistently learning about what makes life a little bit easier, what small ways and small changes and things I can do. But also, being around incredible people that I learn from consistently and that help me be able to do it all.

What’s coming up for you this spring? Any projects you can tease—or vacations in the works?

Always a trip planned. I wouldn’t have even called this last one a vacation; when you travel with two kids, you’re basically just parenting in a different environment! I do have a lot of fun work stuff that’s coming out. I shot a movie last year that I’m really excited about that will be coming out, so stay tuned for that. And honestly, even just this role of “The Fixer” that I got to play in this OG X commercial was so much fun, and I’m excited to be able to post about it—that will also be coming out soon. Then just more fun stuff with Beis, a lot of different drops we have for the remainder of this year, which I can’t wait for—and also what we’re designing for next year. So, a lot of fun stuff!

