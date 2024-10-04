Charli XCX Brings Party Girl Glam To Valentino Beauty

You wanna guess the color of her…lipstick? That’s right! Charli XCX is Valentino Beauty‘s new US brand ambassador, hard-launched with a sleek campaign to match. The news coincides with the Brat musician’s newest feature in Allure, where she shares her beauty essentials—including matte lipstick, 111Skin face masks, and Kérastase conditioner. We approve! The moment also comes amidst a busy week for Valentino Beauty. The label has just released its new Spike Valentino Buttery Matte lipstick line, opened a matching pop-up in Flatiron, and dropped a collection of unisex fine fragrances with themes from “Private Talk” to “Punk Romance.” But it’s only fitting—or, as XCX would say, everything is romantic!

Who What Wear Unveils AI Shopping Assistant ISA

Who What Wear has a new team member: ISA! Future has just launched the new interactive AI chatbot for the publication, short for International Shopping Assistant. The bot will help customers looking for specific shopping recommendations and trending products. But this is just the beginning, as Future has further plans to use ISA for integrations with specific brands and advertisers. Happy shopping!

Ariana Grande’s R.E.M. Beauty Drops A Magical Collab With Wicked

Ariana Grande‘s latest collaboration is sure to be a popular one! The musician’s brand r.e.m. beauty has collaborated on a limited-edition collection with Wicked. Cast in pink and green hues, the line is directly inspired by the aesthetics of stars Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo) and Galinda—who Grande will portray in the upcoming film based on the hit Broadway musical. Grande covered her bases across both makeup and skincare with her latest partnership! The full range includes an eyeshadow palette, liquid highlighter, lip oil, eye masks, three lip stains, and two makeup sets (featuring a blush, lipstick, eyeliner, and liquid eyeshadow themed for each character), which beauty lovers can shop now on REMBEauty.com.

Perfect Moment Opens Its First Store In SoHo!

SoHo’s got a brand new addition! Women’s ready-to-wear brand Perfect Moment is opening its first retail store in the downtown neighborhood. The seasonal store features a mix of metallic and translucent textures, accented by its signature bright red hue. Of course, there will be plenty of displays of its chic new Fall 2024 collection for NYC fashionistas to peruse. You can check out the space now through April at 42 Crosby Street.

The Cinema Society & Sony Pictures Classics Celebrate Saoirse Ronan’s The Outrun

Let’s go to the movies! The Cinema Society‘s latest screening was held for Saoirse Ronan’s new drama, The Outrun. Hosted in partnership with Sony Pictures Classics, the event found chicsters mingling at the Crosby Street Hotel before gathering for the screening and afterparty. Guests included Ronan, Michael Barker, Tom Bernard, Mischa Barton, Sam Vartholomeos, Carla Gugino, Sebastian Gutierrez, Timo Weiland, Alex Lundqvist, Coco Mitchell, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Kim Director, Rock Kohli, Rebecca Miller, Peter Friedman, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA

Ugg Gets Cozy With Post Malone For Fall 2024 Campaign

Who’s ready for Ugg season? Post Malone is—and he’s marking the occasion with a starring role in the brand’s new “Lead a Horse” campaign alongside his horse, Jasper! To highlight Ugg’s new men’s Weather Hybrid collection, Malone is outfitted in the label’s later versions of its signature Neumel and Tasman boots. But this isn’t the last we’ve seen of Ugg or the musician this fall! Malone is already set to star in a second Ugg campaign this season. Meanwhile, Ugg is also planning to open its multi-sensory “Feel House” pop-up to Los Angeles, ensuring a busy autumn ahead!

All images: Adam DeGross

