Editor’s Pick: Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden Eau De Parfum

What: As spring begins, Noteworthy’s releasing its new limited-edition fragrance, N/470, Floating Garden. True to its name, the unisex eau de parfum is lush and refreshing, featuring juicy notes of green apple, aloe vera, ginger root, and more.

Who: Ashley Boyce launched Noteworthy with the goal of creating signature scents that are personal and unique. The brand’s assortment of scents features a tight core lineup, complemented by limited-edition seasonal releases. Plus, the rising label is keeping sustainability in mind with reusable bottles and fully recyclable boxes, cards, and packaging.

Why: N,470 Floating Garden’s top notes of green apple, ginger root, and juniper berry create a scent that’s subtly fruity while remaining refreshingly smooth and aquatic—fitting, as it’s inspired by a fantastical garden in the sky. Aloe vera accord, geranium, and violet leaf bring a dash of blooming florals to the mix, which are complemented by hinoki wood and white amber for a woody, relaxing base. The fragrance’s green notes make it a chic springtime gift option, particularly as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are on the horizon. Plus, the scent even comes in a travel-friendly vial size, housed in a metallic green case that’s both elegant and easy to fit in any handbag.

How much: $140

Where: Noteworthyscents.com

All images: Courtesy of Noteworthy

