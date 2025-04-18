Editor picks

Editor’s Pick: Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden Eau De Parfum

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Editor's Pick, Noteworthy, beauty, fragrances, perfumes, spring perfume
Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden eau de parfum (Courtesy of Noteworthy)

What: As spring begins, Noteworthy’s releasing its new limited-edition fragrance, N/470, Floating Garden. True to its name, the unisex eau de parfum is lush and refreshing, featuring juicy notes of green apple, aloe vera, ginger root, and more.

Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden eau de parfum

Who: Ashley Boyce launched Noteworthy with the goal of creating signature scents that are personal and unique. The brand’s assortment of scents features a tight core lineup, complemented by limited-edition seasonal releases. Plus, the rising label is keeping sustainability in mind with reusable bottles and fully recyclable boxes, cards, and packaging.

Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden eau de parfum

Why: N,470 Floating Garden’s top notes of green apple, ginger root, and juniper berry create a scent that’s subtly fruity while remaining refreshingly smooth and aquatic—fitting, as it’s inspired by a fantastical garden in the sky. Aloe vera accord, geranium, and violet leaf bring a dash of blooming florals to the mix, which are complemented by hinoki wood and white amber for a woody, relaxing base. The fragrance’s green notes make it a chic springtime gift option, particularly as Mother’s Day and Father’s Day are on the horizon. Plus, the scent even comes in a travel-friendly vial size, housed in a metallic green case that’s both elegant and easy to fit in any handbag.

Noteworthy N,470 Floating Garden eau de parfum

How much: $140

Where: Noteworthyscents.com

All images: Courtesy of Noteworthy

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Editor’s Pick: Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Hydraplay...

Ava Phillippe Is Blossoming Into Her Next...

Shay Mitchell Wants You To Have Healthy...

Duran Lantink Wins The Woolmark Prize, H&M...

Target’s New Designer Collab, Elle’s Astronaut Cover,...

Gigi Hadid’s Miu Miu Portraits, Paris Hilton...

Parties, Parties, Parties! Initio’s Power Self Launch,...

Jackie Aina Wants Social Media To Be...

Louis Vuitton Launches Beauty with Pat McGrath,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.