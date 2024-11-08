Media

Gucci’s Latest Addition, Jessica Nichols’ New Role, Plus! Shifts At Supreme New York, Goop, InStyle, & More!

by Aaron Royce
This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Valérie Leberichel is now senior vice president of global communications at Gucci.

2. Akeem Rasool is now creative director of Supreme New York.

3. Marina Raphael is now artistic and design director of handbags at Elie Saab.

4. Jessica Nichols is now senior manager of high end experiences at Cartier.

5. Erika Reals is now senior commerce editor at InStyle.

6.  IMG Models is now representing Lara Worthington.

7. Liberty Jones is now senior vice president of luxury at FRAME Publicity.

8. Momodou Njie is now public relations coordinator at Bottega Veneta.

9. Scott Cutler and StockX have parted ways. He was previously CEO at the company.

10. Jean Godfrey-June and Goop have parted ways.

11. Alexa Sayre and House Of have parted ways.

Plus!

12. KCD is now representing Todd Snyder.

13. Michele Marie PR is now representing Peter Thomas Roth, 525, and Thrive Causemetics.

14. Alison Brod Marketing and Communications is now representing Tarte Cosmetics.

15. Purple PR is now representing VIP services for David Koma.

16. Taylor Burke Communications is now representing Sauer.

17. Sofia Bib Public Relations is now representing SPACE 519.

18. Bollare is now representing Hanyul.

19. Ellen Molina is now representing Five and Two.

20. Violetta Group is now representing AETHER.

21. ATP Communications is now representing Atelier278.

22. RK Communications is now representing Vintage Heavy.

23. CLD PR is now representing D’Iyanu and NWLA Bridal.

24. Van Etten is now representing DOLLA Paris.

25. Lucky Chalm is now representing Luv Lou.

26. House Of is now representing ANONYMOUS Copenhagen.

27. Autumn Communications is now representing Lush, Roe Caviar, Voile Blanche, Flower Mountain, Happier Grocery, and Weezie.

