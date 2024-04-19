1. Elizabeth Kurpis is now editor at large at The Daily Front Row.

2. Thibaut Perrin-Faivre is now CEO at Ulla Johnson.

3. Julia Goddard is now CEO at Harvey Nichols.

4. Ije Nwokorie is now the CEO of Dr. Martens.

5. Kenny Wilson and Dr. Martens have parted ways. Wilson was previously CEO of the brand.

6. Colin King is now design editor-at-large at CULTURED Magazine.

7. Kylee McGuigan is now associate production manager at Vogue.

8. India Roby is now content updates editor at Byrdie.

9. Mikahila Bloomfield Linder is now senior social media editor at WWD.

10. Quinn Acciani is now vice president of consumer and retail practice at BCG.

11. Mario Moreno Sears is now head of loyalty for H&M Region Americas.

12. Mary Li is now senior PR and influencer manager at Fable & Mane.

13. Alejandra Villacís is now public relations and communications manager, champagne and sparkling for Moët Hennessy.

14. Manny Valdez is now senior account executive of beauty at Alison Brod Marketing + Communications.

15. Chandler Shelley is now account executive of influencer and affiliate at IFP Communications.

16. Jessica Convento is now manager of celebrity & influencer relations at SHADOW.

17. Abbey Johnson is now senior strategist within the strategy division at SHADOW.

18. Nathan Kovach is now project lead at Taylor Burke Communications.

19. Michael Appler and Cancel Communications have parted ways. Appler was formerly chief operating officer.

Plus!

20. Factory PR is now representing John Varvatos.

21. House Of is now representing Vaincourt and NDG PARIS.

22. LER PR is now representing Yuecen.

23. IFP Communications is now representing Wacoal America and b. tempt’d.

24. Phyllis London PR is now representing Karina Choudhrie.

25. Mischief Media Group is now representing Elements Fitness.

26. OGAKI is now representing SumaNurica.

27. MMG Artists is now representing Roberto Cifuentes.

28. Brandsway Creative is now representing Zarina Yeva.

29. Galore Media, Inc. has been acquired by Group Black.

30. Salone Monet has closed her namesake footwear brand, Salone Monet.

