Dior Beauty Rings In The New Year With Radiant Kisses!

I like the way you kiss me! Dior Beauty‘s certainly had lips on the mind, as evidenced by its first 2025 launch: a wider shade range of its hit Dior Addict Lip Glow balm. To mark the occasion, the label’s released a new campaign starring Dior muses Anya Taylor-Joy, Willow Smith, and Jisoo, each outfitted in shades of pink to match its latest beauty launch. The hydrating, subtly glossy lip balm has now expanded with 20 new shades, including various pink, berry, and coral hues—plus limited-edition Icy Blue and Citrus versions! You can discover the full range of Dior Addict Lip Glow balms, which retail for $40 each, on Dior.com.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Y/Project Shuts Down For Good

In sad news for fashion fanatics everywhere, Y/Project has announced it will close its doors permanently after 14 years in business. The rebellious, edgy Paris-based brand—originally founded by the late Gilles Elalouf and Yohan Serfaty—is shutting down after failing to find a buyer amidst the ongoing luxury slowdown, according to Hypebeast. From 2013 to 2024, Glenn Martens served as creative director, briefly overlapping with his creative director tenure at Diesel starting in October 2020. This year, Y/Project is the first brand to fall victim to the aforementioned slowdown; previously, the luxury shift closed labels including Mara Hoffman, Interior NYC, and Sarah Jessica Parker’s SJP Collection in 2024.

Prince William Emotionally Celebrates Kate Middleton’s 43rd Birthday

Happy birthday to Kate Middleton, who turns 43 today! To mark the royal’s latest birthday, Prince William took to the Prince and Princess of Wales’ joint Instagram account to share a sentimental post. William included thanks from their three children, as well, and praised Kate for her strength—with emotions riding high after her viral cancer diagnoses in March 2024. “To the most incredible wife and mother,” William stated. “The strength you’ve shown over the last year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday, Catherine. We love you. W.”

Did The SAG Awards Nominations Snub Angelina Jolie & Nicole Kidman!?

Surprisingly, yes. The nominations for the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards’ 2025 ceremony have been announced, according to CNN. Absent from the list are Nicole Kidman (for Babygirl) and Angelina Jolie (for Maria), who have each garnered praise and awards season buzz entering 2025. So far this year, both stars have been widely recognized for their respective projects. Both received nominations for Best Performance by A Female Actor — Drama at the Golden Globes, and Kidman was given the Best Actress honor at this week’s National Board of Review Gala. Here’s hoping both actresses receive wider recognition at the year’s upcoming film awards ceremonies, which includes the Critics Choice Awards, BAFTA Awards, and Oscars.

