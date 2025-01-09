The Lunar New Year is here, and bringing a vast range of new collections with it! To commemorate the prosperous Year of the Snake, brands both big and small have released new products, collaborations, and full capsule lines. And reptilian motifs abound, both minimalist and maximalist—from snake prints and patches to serpentine charms, intricate detailing, and more. Below, discover 2025’s newest Lunar New Year collections from Dior, Miu Miu, Diesel, Bottega Veneta, and more.

Miu Miu

Miu Miu is wishing you a fulfilling Lunar New Year with their new Year of the Snake-themed collection. The line features signature Miu Miu pieces with a festive twist, like its Beau leather top-handle bag, fleece sweatshirt, leather loafers, and gabardine bomber jacket. Each is cast in a new palette of red, black, and brown, complete with retro stripes and checks—plus the brand’s iconic curved logo. You can shop the collection now on MiuMiu.com.

Dior

To commemorate the Year of the Snake, Dior has released a chic new capsule. The brand’s latest line spotlights its staple Dior Astral pattern, accented with a Serpens constellation for the occasion in hues of gold, white, and black. This swirling pattern can be seen across limited-edition versions of the brand’s signature pieces—including the Book tote, Lady D-Lite handbag, D-Connect sneakers, D-Smash visor, and a range of small leather goods and knits. A second astrology-inspired print can be found across Lady Dior mules, Dway mules, and T-shirts, while snake and star symbols adorn a variety of earrings, necklaces, and bracelets for added shine. On the beauty front, the brand’s also released a limited-edition version of its signature Rouge Dior lipstick and Dior Forever Skin Glow foundation, as well. You can find the collection now in Dior boutiques and Dior.com.

Bottega Veneta

Bottega Veneta embraced the amagic of fireworks for its 2025 Lunar New Year campaign—or, more accurately, the birthplace of fireworks, Liuyang, Hunan Province. The pyrotechnic marvels can be seen throughout new imagery by Wing Shya for the holiday, shot on-location in Liuyang and starring Yo Yang, Shu Qi, and Fan Wei. Alongside the joyful festivities, pieces from the label’s Year of the Snake capsule can also be seen—including iterations of its woven Tosca bag accented with a snake-shaped handle and jade stone clasp, snake-tongued bracelets and camera bags, mesh Orbit sneakers, and more. You can discover the selection online now on BottegaVeneta.com.

Diesel

Diesel is taking the 2025 Year of the Snake to the next level for its Lunar New Year capsule collection. Their 12-piece unisex line includes the Diesel logo belt, curved shoulder bags, denim moto jacket, T-shirts, hoodies, and two styles of jeans accented by snakeskin patterns, serpentine textures, and snake-printed patches—plus Diesel’s own “D” logo. You can shop the capsule now on Diesel.com.

Leo Lin

Leo Lin’s elegant Lunar New Year line is an ode to the designer’s personal heritage. The Chinese-Australian designer’s Year of the Snake collection draws inspiration from strong, bold, and determined women, made in collaboration with content creator Tara Milk Tea. The capsule of striking long and short dresses, trousers, a skirt, and vest is cast in deep red and black hues, complemented by allover sequins, delicate pink flower prints, and florals in both appliquéd and embellished formats. The collection is available now on LeoLinOfficial.com.

Sandro

Sandro is welcoming the Lunar New Year with a chic, business casual flair. The French brand’s new collection features different shades of blue, from pastels to denims, plus versatile cream and light pink hues. Tweeds, knits, and soft cashmere can be seen throughout the entirety of the collection, including rhinestone-covered trousers, minidresses, carpenter jeans, and more. You can shop the collection now on Sandro-Paris.com.

