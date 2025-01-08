Awards season is here! The National Board of Review‘s annual gala returned to New York City on Tuesday night at Cipriani, honoring film’s top stars and productions—and bringing a range of stylish looks to the red carpet. Honorees including Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Elle Fanning, and more stepped out in looks from the likes of Loewe and Valentino. The dinner welcomed guests such as Christine Baranski, Sofia Coppola, Jesse Eisenberg, Liz Garbus, Luca Gaudagnino, Carol Kane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Pattinson, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber, Michelle Yeoh, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Diageo poured special cocktails throughout the night, including signature drinks from The Cocktail Collection, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, and more.
Here were the top awards of the evening-
- Best Film: Wicked (Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt, David Stone)
- Best Director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked
- Best Actor: Daniel Craig, Queer
- Best Actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
- Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
- Best Supporting Actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown
- NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, Wicked
- Breakthrough Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora
- Best Original Screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths
- Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing
- Best Ensemble: Conclave (Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow)
- Best Documentary: Sugarcane (Emily Kassie, Julian Brave NoiseCat)
- Best Animated Feature: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)
- Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu
Ariana Grande in custom Loewe
Cynthia Erivo in custom Loewe
Nicole Kidman
Elle Fanning in Valentino
Mikey Madison in custom Louis Vuitton
Michelle Yeoh
Sofia Coppola in Chanel
Jeremy Pope
Harris Dickinson
Isabella Rossellini
Kieran Culkin
