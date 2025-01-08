Chic Report

National Board of Review Gala 2025: All The Red Carpet Looks We Love!

by Aaron Royce
Ariana Grande, Elle Fanning, Cynthia Erivo (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review)

Awards season is here! The National Board of Review‘s annual gala returned to New York City on Tuesday night at Cipriani, honoring film’s top stars and productions—and bringing a range of stylish looks to the red carpet. Honorees including Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Elle Fanning, and more stepped out in looks from the likes of Loewe and Valentino. The dinner welcomed guests such as Christine Baranski, Sofia Coppola, Jesse Eisenberg, Liz Garbus, Luca Gaudagnino, Carol Kane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Pattinson, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber, Michelle Yeoh, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Diageo poured special cocktails throughout the night, including signature drinks from The Cocktail Collection, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, and more.

Here were the top awards of the evening-

  • Best Film: Wicked (Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt, David Stone)
  • Best Director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked
  • Best Actor: Daniel Craig, Queer
  • Best Actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
  • Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
  • Best Supporting Actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown
  • NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, Wicked
  • Breakthrough Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora
  • Best Original Screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths
  • Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing
  • Best Ensemble: Conclave (Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow)
  • Best Documentary: Sugarcane (Emily Kassie, Julian Brave NoiseCat)
  • Best Animated Feature: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)
  • Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Discover the top looks we loved from the night!

Ariana Grande in custom Loewe

Ariana Grande

Cynthia Erivo in custom Loewe

Cynthia Erivo

Nicole Kidman

Nicole Kidman

Elle Fanning in Valentino 

Elle Fanning

Mikey Madison in custom Louis Vuitton

Mikey Madison

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Sofia Coppola in Chanel

Sofia Coppola

Jeremy Pope

Jeremy Pope

Harris Dickinson 

Harris Dickinson

Isabella Rossellini

Isabella Rossellini

Kieran Culkin

Kieran Culkin

All images: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

