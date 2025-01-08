Awards season is here! The National Board of Review‘s annual gala returned to New York City on Tuesday night at Cipriani, honoring film’s top stars and productions—and bringing a range of stylish looks to the red carpet. Honorees including Nicole Kidman, Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Elle Fanning, and more stepped out in looks from the likes of Loewe and Valentino. The dinner welcomed guests such as Christine Baranski, Sofia Coppola, Jesse Eisenberg, Liz Garbus, Luca Gaudagnino, Carol Kane, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Pattinson, Ryan Reynolds, Liev Schreiber, Michelle Yeoh, and Marianne Jean-Baptiste. Diageo poured special cocktails throughout the night, including signature drinks from The Cocktail Collection, Johnnie Walker, Don Julio, and more.

Here were the top awards of the evening-

Best Film: Wicked (Jon M. Chu, Marc Platt, David Stone)

Best Director: Jon M. Chu, Wicked

Best Actor: Daniel Craig, Queer

Best Actress: Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Best Supporting Actor: Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Best Supporting Actress: Elle Fanning, A Complete Unknown

NBR Spotlight Award: Creative Collaboration of Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, Wicked

Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande, Wicked Breakthrough Performance: Mikey Madison, Anora

Best Original Screenplay: Mike Leigh, Hard Truths

Best Adapted Screenplay: Clint Bentley & Greg Kwedar, Sing Sing

Best Ensemble: Conclave (Ralph Fiennes, Isabella Rossellini, John Lithgow)

Best Documentary: Sugarcane (Emily Kassie, Julian Brave NoiseCat)

Best Animated Feature: Flow (Gints Zilbalodis)

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography: Jarin Blaschke, Nosferatu

Discover the top looks we loved from the night!

Ariana Grande in custom Loewe

Cynthia Erivo in custom Loewe

Nicole Kidman

Elle Fanning in Valentino

Mikey Madison in custom Louis Vuitton

Michelle Yeoh

Sofia Coppola in Chanel

Jeremy Pope

Harris Dickinson

Isabella Rossellini

Kieran Culkin

All images: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for National Board of Review

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.