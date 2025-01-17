Dior Beauty’s Dior Capture Line Embraces Charlize Theron—And A Crew Of New Stars!

We finally have a look at Charlize Theron‘s new skincare and beauty ambassador role at Dior! The star is front and center for Dior Beauty’s fresh campaign for its hit Dior Capture skincare collection. Photographed by Brigitte Lacombe, Theron glows in minimalist new images nodding to the collection’s innovative, age-fighting qualities—which have been rooted in skin mother cell research for almost 40 years. In tandem with the launch, the brand has also revealed its star-studded slate of Dior Capture ambassadors: Glenn Close, Venus Williams, Laetitia Casta, Xin Liu, Rosamund Pike, and Sonam Kapoor. Each represents the French brand’s values of character, confidence and female strength, spanning wide-ranging industries from entertainment to athletics. The moment continues what’s already a busy year for Dior, which has released new Dior Beauty campaigns for its popular Dior Addict Lip Glow balms and Dior Homme fragrance. As for what’s next? The brand will show its latest men’s, couture, and ready-to-wear collections in the coming weeks—and take a trip to Japan in April for its Pre-Fall 2025 show at Kyoto’s To-ji Temple and Gardens, according to Hypebeast.

Yara Shahidi & George McKay Embrace Love & Light In Gucci’s Spring 2025 Campaign!

Yara Shahidi and George Mckay are front and center for Gucci’s 2025 Spring campaign, “Where Light Finds Us.” Featuring a moody love story between the two photographed by Xavier Dolan, the campaign embraces romance with Gucci’s signature pieces, florals, and plenty of sparkle. Inspired by human memories and the unpredictable nature of love, creative director Sabato De Sarno sprinkles an array of colorful must-haves from the Italian brand’s newest collection—including its monochrome Bamboo 1947 bags, loafers, open-knit polos, and breezy separates in hues of red, brown, olive, white, and pale blue. To further immerse yourself in the label’s latest, you can check out the full campaign video now on YouTube!

All images: Xavier Dolan

Penn Badgley Bundles Up For Moncler’s Spring 2025 Campaign

Hello, you! Penn Badgley has been spotted out and about in Moncler‘s Spring 2025 campaign. The actor can be seen on the streets of New York City’s Soho neighborhood wearing pieces from the brand’s latest collection—including cozy puffer coats and down shirt jackets. Badgley certainly channels the ultimate New Yorker with the line’s black, navy, and gray hues—a fitting coincidence, given his upcoming return as controversial heartthrob Joe Goldberg in the final season of Netflix’s thriller series You, out in April.

All images: Courtesy of Moncler

The Cinema Society Fête’s Inheritance & Phoebe Dynevor At The Crosby Street Hotel!

The Cinema Society and IFC braved the winter chill on Thursday night for a special screening of Neil Burger’s latest thriller, Inheritance. Star Phoebe Dynevor stepped out for the occasion as well, hosted at the Crosby Street Hotel. Following the gripping screening—which follows a young woman (Dynevor) who reconnects with her secretive father (Rhys Ifans) across New York City, Egypt, India, and South Korea—chic attendees gathered for a reception in the venue’s cozy lounge. Guests included Scott Shooman, Kersti Bryan, Doug Liman, John Magaro, Guy Burnet, Rebecca Dayan, Andrew Ross Sorkin, Alex Lundqvist, Keytt Lundqvist, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Carol Alt, Waris Ahluwalia, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Nick Haramis, Amanda Burden, Luke Slattery, Sophie Sumner, Frederique Van Der Wal, Will Cotton Dergan, Rose Dergan, Sante D’Orazio, Gabe Fazio, Samantha Olson, Rock Kohli, Chloe Melas, Meg Steedle, Scyler Van Der Wal, Dale Moss, Jeff Ayars, Michael Bonini, Andrew Boszhardt, Emma O’Connor, Cameron Moir, Vlada Roslyakova, Sam Shaffer, and Sarah Megan Thomas.

All images: Jason Crowley/BFA.com

Carrie Bradshaw’s Apartment Is Getting Locked Up!

We couldn’t help but wonder: what’s happening with Carrie Bradshaw’s brownstone stoop? The Sex and the City landmark at 66 Perry Street has become an iconic New York tourist attraction, with years of fans and crowds gathering to take photos at the Manhattan home. However, owner Barbara Lorber has asked for an iron gate to be placed to prevent trespassing, according to The Guardian. An application to install the fixture was sent to New York City’s landmark preservation commission on January 14, which has since been approved. Lorber explained that she thought the HBO show’s popularity would simmer down, but after it became a global phenomenon she needed to take matters into her own hands! You can read the entire scoop now on TheGuardian.com.

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs and Preston Lyles.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.