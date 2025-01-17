Anna Delvey‘s latest gig? Dinner hostess! Since rising to fame for previous scams, Delvey’s been on strict house arrest in NYC’s West Village—that is, until now. With renewed access to the city, she kicked off 2025 by throwing a sleek dinner party with Selleb‘s Chloe and Claire Lee at The Seagram Building’s The Grill. Ahead of the event, Delvey—and bestie and business partner Kelly Cutrone—sat down with The Daily Front Row to chat about Delvey’s hosting era, New York Fashion Week plans, and her upcoming fashion brand!

How did you ring in the new year?

Anna Delvey: It’s been great. We stayed in the city. We went to Kelly [Cutrone]’s daughter Ava’s house party in her boyfriend’s cute apartment. Then we went out to The Standard to other friends’ penthouse party. It was my first New Year not being on house arrest in a couple of years. New Year’s is overrated.

You’re no longer under strict house arrest, and you’ve been out in NYC more! What are some of your favorite hotspots, restaurants, or shops you’ve visited in the city recently?

Delvey: I’ve been going to Via Carota quite a lot. It’s a cute Italian spot, [and] just happens to be close to the courthouse I’ve been going to. Shuko is a nice omakase spot. So many of my friends don’t like sushi, so it’s hard to find people to go with. Westville for lunch and everyday stuff. I don’t really shop in-person anymore. I’ve been shopping more in LA than I did here in New York City. I just buy stuff online. I did go to What Goes Around Comes Around. Kelly [Cutrone] is here, too, so you get two for the price of one!

Speaking of dining, Anna, you’re hosting a private dinner with Selleb at The Grill—chic! How did that collaboration come about?

Delvey: It’s one of the first dinners I’ll be hosting without being on house arrest. The sisters [Chloe and Claire Lee] have been in touch. They were trying to reach out for a while, [but] it was never a good time; I was on house arrest, I was upstate. The timing is right now, and [I’m] excited to do something together.

What will you serve your guests?

Delvey: I’ll be cooking myself! [Laughs] We’ll have crab or salad. For entrées, people will be able to choose between sea bass and filet mignon. Sides [are] cottage fries, wild rice, and grilled broccoli. For dessert, there’s going to be a berry tart.

When you’re hosting events in the city versus at home, how do you choose what to wear?

Delvey: When I’m out, I can wear a coat and boots. You don’t get to wear that inside. I’m excited about that, because I love coats. I’m glad I have a chance to wear all my coats out, now that I’m out and about. Going out is a lot more about outerwear and shoes, and you don’t get to do that inside of an apartment—because eventually, you take your shoes off.

Let’s talk fashion. Is it true you’re releasing your own clothing line—and what would that look like?

Delvey: It would look like nothing [Laughs]. That’s the punchline [from Dancing with the Stars]. I’ve been toying with the name “Nothing.” There’s a lot that can be done with that word play. I don’t want to say too much yet. We’re exploring a couple of options. We planning on releasing a little drop. We have those cute tote bags that we designed. We’re going to be releasing a very shortly, and maybe T-shirts. We’re working on a bigger thing that’s too early to talk about yet.

Winter’s here, and spring is coming up. What are some pieces in your wishlists right now, or any winter must-haves?

Delvey: I’m into coats. I’ve been like buying lots of coats recently. I am looking at a couple of pieces from Alexander McQueen. I used to have a lot of stuff by him—but now, all of that is old. Burgundy is a color I’m trying to get into. I had a shoot recently, [where] everyone kept saying how great it looked. I have so much black and gray, so I’m trying to diversify my color palette, and people insist I look good in burgundy—so I’m looking at some burgundy pieces.

Are there any specific coats you’re loving?

Delvey: I like Max Mara. They’re a staple, they have great quality. COS for more fast fashion vibes. Fabiani Filippi—I’ve got the short coat I might be wearing. I like Rick Owens, but that’s more for jackets.

Will you be out at New York Fashion Week this season? You seem runway ready!

Delvey: Yes! I’m going to be with a collective show by four Thai designers. [It’s] called One Night in Bangkok, [with] Matter Makers, Merge, VICKTEERUT, and Vinn Patararin. I am in talks with some other brands to walk for them. Everyone is deciding on the schedule, so I can’t commit to anything where it’s going to be a conflict.

You have a close friendship with Kelly Cutrone, who you’ve also hosted 3 fashion shows with in the past. How did you two meet?

Delvey: I was on Call Her Daddy, and Alex Cooper asked me, “What made you move to New York?” I was like, “Off the top of my head, I was watching The City and Kell On Earth and I thought fashion PR was so cool. I guess Ava heard it, and she told Kelly, and then we started this back and forth on people’s podcasts.

Cutrone: My daughter is almost 23 now, so she was probably 20 at the time. I came downstairs, and she goes, “Oh my god, mom, you’re on Call Her Daddy.” I was like, “For what? What am I doing on Call Her Daddy? Then she’s like, “Anna Delvey said that you’re the reason she moved to New York.” A couple months later, Leah McSweeney, she [was on] Married to the Mob and RHONY, I did her podcast. In between that time, Anna had thrown a party on her rooftop when she was on house arrest, and I wasn’t invited. We hadn’t talked yet. I just knew that she had said that on Call Her Daddy. I’m on Leah’s podcast, and she said, “Oh my god, I heard that you’re the reason why Anna Delvey moved to New York—but meanwhile, she didn’t even invite you to her birthday party!” I thought it would be funny to pay homage to [entertainer] Al Goldstein on Leah McSweeney’s podcast, and I said, “F-ck you, Anna Deley, f-ck you!”

Delvey: Then Cat Marnell forwarded me the clip.

Cutrone: We met a month later, and then we decided to do that iconic show together with Outlaw Agency. After that, we became friends, and I had a lot of love and respect for her. We accomplished something even greater than we thought it would be. From there, a friendship developed. I was like, “What are you doing here? Why don’t you just move upstate to my house?” because she was still in house arrest. I thought it was shit to be on house arrest in New York City, in the East Village, and you can’t leave, and we have a lot of property up here. I was like, “You can be in nature, and it would be cool, and you can walk around outside and see animals.” So, she came up, and what was going to be a short stay developed into this partnership and friendship, and at this point it’s family. I’m a social person, but I’m pretty part of it, and Anna’s part of our family. The good thing is, I get to be a good guy next to her! I’m just using her so I look like this sweet little thing, finally, after all these years!

Anna, what’s the best advice Kelly’s given you?

Delvey: To stay true to myself and not let people define who you are, and not let negativity put me in a new prison. If you listen to everyone and you keep looking over your shoulder, it’s so easy to get stuck and not do anything.

Cutrone: Not to let the negativity put her in a new prison, and to stay strong. She’s smart, she’s great. That, and don’t hang out with posers! I’ve taught her how to set a table, and her cooking skills have increased dramatically since knowing me. And she helps me figure out tech!

You had a memorable exit from Dancing with the Stars last fall. Do you have plans to return to reality TV anytime soon?

Delvey: I don’t think I’m gonna be asked back [to Dancing with the Stars].

Cutrone: First of all, we would have to do it in order. We would have to kidnap Julianne Hough, and then we would have to get rid of Carrie [Ann Inaba]. It would be too much work for her to do that! [Laughs] We’re starting a media project that we’re taking out. We’ve been developing it slowly here at the house, and we have hundreds of hours of footage, and we’ve been putting it together. We’re working with a pretty established production company, where we will co-executive produce our project. It’s like Green Acres for people in Gucci boots.

You have many creative outlets—we’ve heard you have a memoir in the works, and you also sell your artwork as well. What are some projects you have coming up in 2025?

Delvey: I’m still working on my art. I am working on a new collection now. We’re launching photography prints with some of the photographers I’ve been working with, like Oliver Halfin and and Jasper [Soloff]. I’m going to customize them. That’s going to launch early next week, the first batch. I’m working on my book. It didn’t feel like the right time; I wanted to do something after I got out of prison. I didn’t want to write about the crimes or the past, because it’s really hard to move on when people keep asking you [about it]. I needed a healthy distance, and having done something else in my life rather than just talking about the past. I have a lot written, it’s just disconnected. I’m starting to work with a new agency; we’re probably going to release the news shortly. I’m trying to focus on one big project, which is hopefully going to be the brand.

All images: Cobrasnake

