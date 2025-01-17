This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez and Proenza Schouler are parting ways. The co-creative directors have led their brand since founding it in 2002.

2. Tiffany Reid and Bustle Digital Group have parted ways. She was previously the senior vice president of fashion at the company.

3. Alex Fisher and Elisa Lipsky-Karasz have parted ways with WSJ. Magazine. Fisher was previously fashion director at the company. Lipsky-Karasz was previously editorial director at the company.

4. Claire Thomson-Joinville is now head of editorial content at Vogue France.

5. Rosa Heyman is now editor-in-chief of Yahoo News.

6. Christen A. Johnson is now lifestyle editor at Cosmopolitan.

7. Delia Cai is now managing editor at Magasin.

8. Edouard Schneider is now chief brand officer at Messika.

9. Marco D’Acunzo is now CEO of North America at Marcolin.

10. Erica Barnhill is now senior account director, VIP relations at Optimist.

11. Alison Strauss is now senior account manager at Twenty6 Communications.

12. Darby Deutsch is now senior publicist at LeCollectiveM. Michelle Brandabur is now senior publicist at the company.

13. Emily Park is now PR director for Cotton at GALE Partners.

14. Mia Ersher is now account executive in the fashion division at Autumn Communications.

15. Sophia Santagata is now account executive at The Consultancy PR. Katie Ralston is now public relations coordinator at the company.

16. Dylan Wade is now coordinator on the social media team at SHADOW. Karhianna Joseph is now coordinator on the social media team at the company. Samantha Stilp is now account coordinator on the wine & spirits team at the company.

17. Ellie Kim is now brand manager, content strategy at Spanx.

18. Iris Goldsztajn and Marie Claire have parted ways.

19. Abby Dupes and Byrdie have parted ways.

20. Rebecca Simon and LaForce have parted ways.

Plus!

21. The Lions Management is now representing Adut Akech.

22. Bold PR is now representing Shiseido.

23. Purple PR is now representing REFY Skin and Frère.

24. People’s Revolution is now representing The Y Code.

25. Tractenbegr & Co. is now representing Lip Lab and Éminence Organic Skin Care.

26. CGC is now representing Clinique La Prairie.

27. Pure Imagination PR is now representing RCMA Makeup.

28. Platform PR is now representing NB44.

29. Salt + Ruttner is now representing Jamie Turner Designs.

30. MP-IMC is now representing Dr. Kevin Sands and Octavia Morgan Los Angeles.

31. Krupp Group is now representing Scarlett Gasque and Monos.

32. Linda Gaunt Communications is now representing Look Optic.

33. JBC is now representing Rael.

34. Brandsway Creative is now representing Layana Aguilar.

35. Ogaki is now representing Natura Bissé and Allies of Skin.

36. Ellen Molina-Mulcahy is now representing Ouf!

37. Michele Marie PR is now representing My Beachy Side.

38. 1Milk2Sugars is now representing HASK, Fix Your Lid, and Gray Away.

39. Le CollectiveM is now representing Meili Williamsburg, Wonderland Bar, 18th Street Design Collective, and Enso.

40. Marina Paccione and Britt Akers have launched The Sounding Board, a new communications experience at Akens Group.

