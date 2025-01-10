TikTok Will Likely Be Banned From The US, Starting On January 19!

Well, it’s basically official: TikTok will be banned in the United States later this month, according to CNN. This morning, the hot-topic case hit the floor of the Supreme Court, with justices most likely ruling the app can’t continue updating in the US due to data mining potential from parent company ByteDance. But what does that mean for the 170 million users—including TikTok content creators—on the app? On January 19, TikTok’s operations will shut down, meaning that existing users can’t update the app and potential new users can’t download it, either. However, new president-elect Donald Trump hopes to keep TikTok alive—meaning there’s uncertainty on the ban’s potential to be lifted after today’s ruling. Stay tuned!

Robert Pattinson Embraces An Empire State Of Mind For Dior Homme Parfum!

Swoon! Dior is taking a jaunt to New York with its newest Dior Homme fragrance—and Robert Pattinson—inspired by modern masculinity. The dreamboat is front and center for the label’s sultry Dior Homme Parfum campaign, photographed by Mikael Jansson. Accompanying the images is the Jonathan Alric-directed short film “I’m Your Man,” where Pattinson traverses through NYC’s beaches and fire escapes in pursuit of a captivating romance. The moment marks Pattinson’s latest Dior Homme campaign, following his viral debut in its steamy 2013 shoot with Camille Rowe—plus appearances in the line’s various 2020, 2023, and 2024 campaigns. Dior Homme Parfum itself was crafted by Dior perfume creative director Francis Kurkdjian, highlighting iris flowers accented by notes of amber and woods—which you can discover now on Dior.com.

All images: Courtesy of Dior

Louis Vuitton’s Cruise 2026 Fashion Show Is Heading To France

Bonjour! Louis Vuitton has just announced the location of its Cruise 2026 show. On May 22, the brand will return to its roots with a live runway show in France. Though the exact location has yet to be announced, creative director Nicolas Ghesquière will certainly have plenty of flair up his sleeves for the occasion! The event follows Vuitton’s past Cruise shows in locations like Spain, Italy, Brazil, and even New York City’s own JFK airport. We can’t wait to see the collection’s full reveal later this spring!

Alek Wek Takes A Walk On The Wild Side For Betsey Johnson!

Rawr! Alek Wek is embracing Betsey Johnson‘s rebellious style, as seen in the designer’s new Spring 2025 campaign. The moment marks a homecoming between Johnson and Wek, known for her iconic runway wig toss—made in protest against racism in the fashion world—at Johnson’s Fall 1998 runway show. In the new images by Matthew Hawkes, Wek’s signature dynamic poses complement Johnson’s equally dynamic designs, from silky separates to dresses covered in allover leopard prints. Fashion fans can further embrace the sleek campaign with Wek’s lighthearted interview with the brand, where she delves into what Betsey Johnson means to her—which you can discover on the label’s Instagram.

All images: Matthew Hawkes

Proenza Schouler Opens Shop On Mercer Street!

Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez are relocating Proenza Schouler‘s flagship store! This February, the designer duo are opening a new flagship for their brand at153 Mercer Street in Soho, inspired by the minimalism and discovery of art galleries. Spearheaded by Kate McCollough, the new space will feature a stark concrete floor and white walls, complete with cube installations and a surrounding concrete bench to showcase Proenza Schouler’s new collections. Additional features include a back skylight, softly carpeted fitting rooms, and a regularly updated gallery wall—plus a revolving lineup of volumes from Dashwood Books. In the interim, customers can still experience the brand’s current flagship on 121 Greene Street, which will close at the end of January.

“We wanted to create a space that allows us to share some of the things we look at and are inspired by when working on our collections, a space that is constantly moving and never static,” McCollough and Hernandez said in a statement. “The intention is for the store to be experiential, one that encourages a sense of discovery and gives the work we make context through what else is presented alongside it.”

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

