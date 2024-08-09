Capri’s Revenue Faces Challenges In Quarter 1

Capri Holdings is the latest fashion company to deal with sales challenges this year. The company—which owns Jimmy Choo, Michael Kors, and Versace—has reported a 13.2% drop in revenue for the fiscal year 2025, according to Fashion Dive. This amounts to a revenue of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.2 billion the previous year. The brand attributed its financial losses to the ongoing slowdown in luxury fashion. Indeed, the slowdown has affected numerous labels and companies this year, including Gucci, Burberry, and more.

YSL Beauty Taps Austin Butler For Myself Le Parfum Campaign

Austin Butler is back! The actor has reunited with YSL Beauty to front the brand’s latest Myself fragrance, Myself Le Parfum. Imagery finds the global YSL Beauty ambassador draped in sleek Saint Laurent attire, in tandem with the similary sultry fragrance. Myself Le Parfum—which you can discover now at select retailers and YSL Beauty’s website—features notes of woods, vanilla, amber, and black pepper, accented with bourbon and orange blossom. The moment marks the latest news for YSL Beauty, whose Libre Flowers and Flames fragrance has also tapped Dua Lipa and Hailey Bieber this month.

Willy Chavarria Teams Up With Allen Edmonds For His First Shoe Release

Willy Chavarria has launched his footwear debut! The beloved New York-based designer has teamed up with Allen Edmonds to release his first shoe, a glossy brogue style named The Jalisco. The dress shoe style features a sharp Cuban heel, creating a mix between formal and sleek aesthetics—a clear Chavarria signature. However, though the shoes won’t launch at select retailers or Allen Edmonds stores until Spring 2025, it won’t be long before we see them in action! Chavarria will feature the style in his Spring 2025 runway show, held on September 6 at New York Fashion Week.

Troye Sivan Launches Fragrances For His Brand Tau Lange Yor

Troys Sivan has become the latest star to enter the beauty space! The musician and actor has added fragrance to his home brand Tsu Lange Yor, which has launched with three scents, according to Business of Fashion. Sivan’s TLY 5755, Pool, and Luca eau de parfums retail from $145 to $196, and are all available on the brand’s website. However, the fragrances have also begun wholesale distribution from their start, with each released on Australian beauty retailer Mecca as well.

