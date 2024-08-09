This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Mie Marie Ejdrup is now CEO at Cecilie Bahnsen.

2. Sophie Liza Cannon is now manager, commerce strategy & development at New York Post.

3. David Yi is now events chair for Korean Americans for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign.

4. Lillian Wray Krohn is now vice president at Bold PR.

5. Ally Frankel is now senior manager of consumer PR at Merit.

6. Hailey Long is now manager, VIP & influence at Karla Otto.

7. Hannah Reilly is now account executive at Articulate.

8. Olivia Coscia is now account manager at No. 29.

9. Lily Nielsen is now account coordinator in the beauty division at SHADOW.

10. Olympia Lyana-Dalley is now studio manager at Studs.

11. Andrea Sacal and Hypebeast have parted ways.

Plus!

12. Purple PR is now representing Casadei, Camilla, and Maccapani.

13. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Ermanno Scervino.

14. Lion VIP Relations is now representing Rodial.

15. KCD is now representing VIP services for St. John.

16. CLD is now representing Boohoo.

17. House Of is now representing Leman Mercer.

18. Michele Marie PR is now representing Monbeau Afrique.

19. Spencer Lauren is now representing PJ’s By PJ.

20. Beach House PR is now representing Phil’s.

21. LeCollectiveM is now representing Brass, The Tusk Bar, and Crazy Pizza.

22. Beth Bassil Argueta has launched her public relations company Bassil & Co.

