Banana Republic & The Society Archive are launching a vintage pop-up in Montauk

Vintage is coming to The Hamptons! Banana Republic and The Society Archive have teamed up on a vintage pop-up shop in Montauk, held at The Crow’s Nest from August 2 to 9. The new partnership will feature a selection of men’s and women’s fashion, including Banana’s new August collection and 100 archival pieces. All are curated by Society Archive founder Marcus Allen, fully embracing the duo’s collaborative spirit. You can visit the store today at 4 Old West Lake Dr.!

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return with new CBS interview

CBS Sunday Morning is getting the royal treatment! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will sit down for the news program on Sunday for a new interview, according to Paige Six. The pair’s chat will focus on kids’ relationships with social media, as well as the dangers of online bullying. The moment marks Prince Harry and Markle’s first joint interview in 3 years, following their 2021 sit-down with Oprah Winfrey.

Brunello Cucinelli celebrates summer with a dinner in The Hamptons

Italy came Out East on Thursday night! Brunello Cucinelli took over the Wölffer Estate Vineyard for a chic vineyard soirée, hosted by Massimo Caronna and Joey Wölffer. Naturally, the event was complete with plenty of Wölffer wine over an elegant sit-down dinner. The guest list was equally stylish, with attendees including Emma Roberts, Kevin Love, Kate Love, Katie Couric, John Molner, Malcolm Carfare, John Wattiker, Max Rohn, Elizabeth Saltzman, Rachel Zoe, James Turlington, Fern Mallis, Molly Sims, Roopal Patel, Tracy Anderson, Nacho Figueras, Aurora Figueras, Delfina Blaquier, Alessio Piastrelli, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Brunello Cucinelli

Ferragamo reports 73% drop in net profits for 2024

Luxury’s current slowdown has created challenges for Ferragamo. The Italian luxury brand reported a 12.8% drop in revenue for the first half of 2024, according to Vogue Business. Owed to difficulties in the Asian and wholesale markets, the brand’s net profits notably dropped by 73.2%, while revenues dropped 6%. The news is the latest to come out this year, as brands including Gucci and Burberry also face difficulties within the luxury fashion market this year.

