LALO Tequila & DS & Durga celebrate their new collaboration with Todd Snyder

Todd Snyder‘s NoMad flagship store Dres a fashionable crowd on Wednesday night. The designer hosted LALO Tequila and DS & Durga for the launch of their new Jalisco Rain candle, inspired by Guadalajara. During the festivities, guests mingled with a range of LALO cocktails while perusing Snyder’s new summer collection. Attendees included Jonah Flicker, Mark Boutilier, Tanner Dean, Brian Atwood, Jake Deutsch, Ryan Clark, Marcel Floruss, Todd Snyder, Kavi Ahuja Moltz, David R Carballido, Jim McDermott, David Moltz, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Todd Snyder

WATSKIN gets active in Water Mill with waterfront TORCHD class

Sun protection can be chic—just ask WATSKIN, which celebrated its UPF protective clothing with a fitness class. Hosted at founder Lois Robbins’ private residence in Water Mill, the event found guests kicking off the morning with Juice Press green juices, Fancy Peasant olive oil shots, and granola and bars from Elissa Goodman. Afterwards, everyone worked out in a TORCHD class on the bay led by trainer Isaac Boots, dressed in WATSKIN’s new Andie Short bodysuits and Lois catsuits. The occasion continued with attendees mingling at a hydration station and display of Boots’ label Mindset Wellness before sitting down to lunch, where WATSKIN announced a $20,000 donation to the Melanoma Research Alliance. Attendees included Peter Thomas Roth, Rochelle Jacobs, Gretta Monahan, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Miller, Anastasia Ganias, Erica Karsh, Julia Tricarico, Brianne Manz, Peggy Zabakolas, Claudia Saez-Fromm, and more.

All images: Courtesy of WATSKIN

Urban Decay toasts Naked palette’s relaunch at Untitled Hotel

Urban Decay is taking nudes to new heights with the return of its beloved Naked eyeshadow palette! The beauty brand marked the occasion with a themed soirée at Untitled Hotel, complete with a “nude” neutrals dress code. Guests received custom eyeshadow looks from the brand’s global head of artistry Steve Kassajikian while mingling with themed cocktails and light bites. Of course, the new Naked palette—which features its original 12 shades with a new formula—was on full display ahead of its August 4 launch at Ulta. Attendees were a who’s-who of beauty editors and tastemakers, including Jasmine Washington, Hanna Flanagan, Catherine Malzahn, Megan Uy, Daisy Maldonado, and more.

