Editor’s Pick: Guess Georgina Girlfriend Satchel

by Aaron Royce
by Aaron Royce
Guess' Georgina Girlfriend satchel (Courtesy of Guess)

What: Guess’ new Georgina Girlfriend handbag is central for its Fall 2024 collection. The label’s satchel style features a top-handled silhouette crafted from faux leather, with a modern update through allover python embossments.

Who: Since 1981, Guess has established itself as a leading brand combining fashion and pop culture. The label’s denim is core to its collections, nodding to both its original background and the latest trends and styles of the moment. It’s also intertwined with the modeling, film, and music industries, thanks to its legendary crew of Guess Girls campaign stars—which have included Estelle Lefebure, Alessandra Ambrosio, Claudia Schiffer, Naomi Campbell, Carla Bruni, Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez, Georgina Rodriguez, and more.

Why: The Georgina Girlfriend satchel embraces Fall 2024’s historically luxe ethos, featuring allover python embossments with a sophisticated top-handled silhouette. However, the style also embraces practicality with a zip-top opening, removable shoulder strap, and a size that allows fashionistas to carry their essentials everywhere without the added baggage of a mini wallet or massive tote! For a dash of Guess glamour, the piece is complete with bronzed metal hardware and the brand’s signature enameled triangle logo. Naturally, it also comes in a vast range of colors, including aquatic blue, black, ivory, espresso brown, light green, and sleek red.

How much: $90 (was $128).

Where: Guess.com

All images: Courtesy of Guess

