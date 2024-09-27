This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Alberta Ferretti is parting ways with her namesake brand.

2. Verity Clark is now deputy beauty editor at Harrods and Harrods Magazine.

3. Gwen Flamberg is now beauty director at Grazia USA.

4. Michael Macko is now the fashion director of Hawke & Co. Artus Concepcion is now the senior director of PR at the company.

5. Ej Dickson is now culture writer at The Cut.

6. Gigi Ganatra Duff is now chief communications officer at ebay.

7. Bex Broughton is now account manager at Ogilvy.

8. Hannah Speller is now senior account executive at Palm PR.

9. Madison Lamback is now account manager in the fashion & retail division at SHADOW.

10. Tom Spearman-Black is now director of marketing — lifestyle EMEA at Authentic Brands Group

Plus!

11. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing SECONDLEFT and Witchery.

12. Autumn Communications is now representing Willow, Puffco, Homage, Hapbee, and Babylist.

13. Morgan Publicity is now representing CNP Laboratory.

14. Katherine Brooks is now representing Nuri Studios.

15. SHADOW is now representing Windham Mountain Club.

16. En Haus Communications is now representing Frank and Oak.

17. Shaman Marketing Communications is now representing Dr. Sean Alemi.

18. R.Couri Hay is now representing 1604 Broadway.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.