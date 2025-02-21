Media

Daily Media: Alastair McKimm’s Latest Role, Alessandra Ambrosio’s New Agency, & More Moves To Peruse!

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Daily Media, Media, Alessandra Ambrosio, L'Officiel USA, Kering, Ten Thousand, media, press, editors, Authentic Brands Group, ABG, public relations, PR
Alessandra Ambrosio (JD Barnes), Holly Wilkinson (Courtesy)

This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Clinton Suh is now CMO at Ten Thousand.

2. Mélanie Flouquet is now general secretary at Kering.

3. Alastair McKimm is now fashion director and image director at-large at Vogue France.

4. David Barrett Graver is now editor in chief at Surface.

5. Samantha Simon is senior features editor at L’Officiel USA.

6. Marisa Chiovarelli is now director, production and press at Vera Wang.

7. Megan Zabarsky is now senior account executive at M Booth.

8. Ellie Bloom is now account executive on the digital and influencer team at Azione.

9. Geoffrey Genesky is now assistant vice president of product development at Kiehl’s.

10. Holly Wilkinson is now associate manager for editorial content, news, and social media at Authentic Brands Group.

11. Kathleen Burns is now retail marketing specialist at Rag & Bone.

Plus!

12. The Lions Management is now representing Alessandra Ambrosio.

13. Factory PR is now representing OhChat.

14. Lucky Charm is now representing Asta Resort and 35mm Co.

15. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Erborian and Grace Loves Lace.

16. Amalia Keramitsis is now representing Future Fortune Jewelry, Giovanni Bedin, and Xander Jane.

17. RK Communications is now representing Baobab.

18. JIH PR is now representing KATKIM.

19. Walker Drawas is now representing Hannah Polskin.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Willa Bennett Is Feeling The Love!

Daily Media: Drew Elliott Leaves MAC, Erik...

Daily Media: Sabato De Sarno & Gucci...

Daily Media: Victoria Beckham Beauty’s New CEO,...

Daily Media: AMI’s New Face, Plus! Surprise...

Daily Media: Proenza Schouler’s Big News, Tiffany...

Daily Media: British Fashion Council, Givenchy, Shifts...

Daily Media: Highsnobiety’s New EIC, Exits at...

Chanel, Bottega Veneta, & Elle’s New Stars,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.