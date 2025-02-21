This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Clinton Suh is now CMO at Ten Thousand.

2. Mélanie Flouquet is now general secretary at Kering.

3. Alastair McKimm is now fashion director and image director at-large at Vogue France.

4. David Barrett Graver is now editor in chief at Surface.

5. Samantha Simon is senior features editor at L’Officiel USA.

6. Marisa Chiovarelli is now director, production and press at Vera Wang.

7. Megan Zabarsky is now senior account executive at M Booth.

8. Ellie Bloom is now account executive on the digital and influencer team at Azione.

9. Geoffrey Genesky is now assistant vice president of product development at Kiehl’s.

10. Holly Wilkinson is now associate manager for editorial content, news, and social media at Authentic Brands Group.

11. Kathleen Burns is now retail marketing specialist at Rag & Bone.

Plus!

12. The Lions Management is now representing Alessandra Ambrosio.

13. Factory PR is now representing OhChat.

14. Lucky Charm is now representing Asta Resort and 35mm Co.

15. Infinity Creative Agency is now representing Erborian and Grace Loves Lace.

16. Amalia Keramitsis is now representing Future Fortune Jewelry, Giovanni Bedin, and Xander Jane.

17. RK Communications is now representing Baobab.

18. JIH PR is now representing KATKIM.

19. Walker Drawas is now representing Hannah Polskin.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.