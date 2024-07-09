‘The Devil Wears Prada’ Returns, Armani’s NYC Show, Plus! What’s Up With LoveShackFancy?

The Devil Wears Prada sequel is finally happening

Gird your loins! Eighteen years later, The Devil Wears Prada is finally getting a sequel. According to Puck‘s Lauren Sherman, the project has confirmed Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt’s return as Miranda Priestly and Emily, respectively—though there’s no mention yet of Anne Hathaway’s return as Andrea Sachs. As for the plot? The new film, produced by Wendy Finerman and written by Aline Brosh McKenna, will reportedly follow Miranda as she faces the complications of modern magazine publishing, as well as Emily—who’s now the head of a luxury brand group Miranda needs advertising funds from. The news also follows the first previews of Elton John’s The Devil Wears Prada musical starring Vanessa Williams in Plymouth, England, before its October opening on West End. That’s all!

Giorgio Armani will celebrate new NYC boutique with a Fall 2024 fashion show

Ciao, Giorgio! Giorgio Armani is opening a new boutique on Madison Avenue on October 17—and is marking the occasion with his Spring 2025 fashion show, held in New York City instead of Milan. Though no date or venue for the runway event has been confirmed yet, the occasion notably marks Armani’s first New York show in 11 years. However, he won’t stay away from Milan Fashion Week forever—the brand will return to the Italian fashion capital for its Fall 2025 show in February.

Inside Rebecca Hessel-Cohen’s epic West Village home

Fashion lovers can now get an inside look at LoveShackFancy designer Rebecca Hessel-Cohen‘s luxe townhome, courtesy of influencer Caleb Simpson. The social media star visited Hessel-Cohen for a video tour of her and husband Todd Cohen’s West Village digs, which don’t disappoint. The six-story brownstone includes a rooftop terrace, one-floor bedroom, garden courtyard, renovated carriage house, basement sauna, and cocktail bars on every floor, plus an extra pink walk-in closet—which have already amassed almost 75 million views on Simpson’s TikTok and Instagram pages. Can we move in?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caleb Simpson (@calebwsimpson)

Rihanna’s son RZA & A$AP Rocky star in Savage X Fenty’s new campaign

It’s a family affair! Rihanna’s tapped her young son, RZA, and her partner A$AP Rocky as the models for her latest Savage X Fenty campaign. The brand’s new Savage X Classics line focuses on the brand’s core menswear pieces, featuring new 3-packs and 6-packs of its popular briefs, boxers, and T-shirts in sizes XS-4X. The essential pieces, which retail from $33 to $75, can be found now on SavageX.com.

All images: Courtesy of Savage X Fenty

Vogue taps Olympic sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson for August 2024 digital cover

She’s going for gold! Sha’Carri Richardson has been minted as Vogue‘s new digital cover star, fronting its August 2024 issue. The sprinting star prepares to hit the track for the cover shot by Luis Alberto Rodriguez, dressed in a neon Ralph Lauren Collection bodysuit and dress with shiny gold Nike sneakers, styled by Julia Sarr-Jamois. In the accompanying editorial, Richardson speaks with editor Maya Singer about her upcoming turn at the Olympic Games in Paris, as well as her preparations for competing and overcoming setbacks during her racing career.

“The Olympics, okay, that’s checkmate, that’s the moment an athlete dreams about,” Richardson said. “If all I’m doing is looking ahead, then I can’t be where I need to be. Which is here, now.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine)

Louis Vuitton reveals a utilitarian collaboration with Timberland

Pharrell’s latest project at Louis Vuitton? A new collaboration with Timberland. The French luxury brand has teamed up with the hiking label for a co-branded line within its workwear capsule collection, part of its wider Western-inspired “Paris to VA” Fall 2024 collection. The duo’s range features two monogrammed versions of Timberland’s staple 6-Inch boot, plus the new LV boot in a ranger, pull-on, harness, and two ankle iterations. Rounding out the selection is a limited version of the monogrammed 6-Inch boot, which comes in a bespoke monogrammed leather and plexiglass shoebox—with only 50 pairs made in total. Complementing the new collaboration is the aforementioned workwear capsule, which includes suiting, coats, trucker jackets, a flask, a cigarette case, a silk scarf, and a limited-edition Keepall 50 Toolbox bag, all accented with details from Western appliqués to pearls, studs, embroidery, and more. Louis Vuitton’s workwear capsule and Timberland collaboration can now be pre-ordered on Vuitton’s website on July 18, with a wider release in select stores on August 8.

All images: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Saint Laurent taps Rosé, Dominic Sessa, Liu Wen, & more for Fall 2024

Saint Laurent called on its starry slate of models and brand ambassadors for its Fall 2024 campaign. New imagery by Gray Sorrenti spotlights creative director Anthony Vaccarello’s latest dark suiting, open-knit sweaters, lace-trimmed dresses and skirts, and various sleek heels, sunglasses, and gleaming metal and resin jewelry. All are modeled by Saint Laurent favorites Rosé, Liu Wen, Dominic Sessa, Liu Wen, Frederic Bittner, Kiko Mizuhara, and Penelope Ternes, set against wooden walls and shuttered windows to reflect a sultry mood for autumn.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Vaccarello (@anthonyvaccarello)

Kristen Bateman releases a new book on Tom Ford

Kristen Bateman‘s latest book is embracing one of fashion’s design legends: Tom Ford. The journalist and street style star has just released the Little Book of Tom Ford, which explores the designer’s career across Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, and his own namesake label—including his standout fashion shows and celebrity moments. Bateman’s new read, out today, can be found at retailers including Barnes & Noble and Amazon.

