India Hicks & Nina Lesavoy honor Global Empowerment Mission in Sag Harbor

India Hicks and Nina Lesavoy celebrated the Global Empowerment Mission‘s humanitarian work at Lesavoy’s home in Sag Harbor. Following cocktails at sunset, guests enjoyed a seated dinner by the waterfront. The empowering evening featured remarks by Hicks and GEM founder Michael Capponi, eventually raising over $200,000—as well as an over $1 million donation—to the organization. Guests included Rebecca Minkoff, Nicole Miller, Rachel Zoe, Sophie Elgort, Amanda Ross, Jenny Dryer, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Andrew Rosen, Candace Bushnell, Fern Mallis, Cameron Silver, Jonathan Adler, and Simon Doonan.

All images: Courtesy of Lexi Lambros

The O.C. x 21Seeds collaboration toasts Y2K atop Dream Downtown

21Seeds brought its new collaboration with The O.C.—and accompanying campaign with Rachel Bilson—to Manhattan with a sunset party at Dream Downtown. Despite a thunderstorm, spirits were high inside the PHD Rooftop, where guests danced to beats by Lina Bradford and customized spray-painted trucker hats in the spirit of the early 2000’s. Of course, 21Seeds cocktails with cucumber jalapeño, orange, and grapefruit tequilas—all themed after Bilson’s character Summer Roberts—were flowing throughout the night. Attendees included Ilana Kaplan, Travis Cronin, Jack Irvin, Larisha Paul, Christy Piña, Renaldo Bavarez, Francis Milan, Tationna Bosier, Jamie Arias, Madeleine Frank Reeves, and more.

All images: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Coach opens its 5th Ave flagship to celebrate new Roblox & Zepeto partnership

Coach toasted its new “Find Your Courage” campaign, plus new partnerships with Roblox and Zepeto, with a private event at its Fifth Avenue flagship store. The brand closed its three-story boutique to welcome guests with interactive video and computer games, featuring its new environments and digital products on Roblox’s Fashion Klossette and Fashion Famous 2 platforms, as well as Zepeto’s Photo Booth. Guests mingled while enjoying light bites, as well as champagne, cheeseburgers, and ice pops shaped like the label’s popular Tabby handbags. Guests included Emely Moreno, Ali Webb, Jasmine Washington, Matthew Cancel, Samantha Olson, Chelsea Kopel, Caryn Hodgson, Brooke Hudson, and more.

Jill Zarin’s Luxury luncheon returns to the Hamptons

The Hamptons welcomed back Jill Zarin’s Luxury Luncheon, hosted by Zarin, Brian Kelly, and Sean Koski. Held in partnership with Mend Skincare and Laifen, the event raised funds for the Bobby Zarin Memorial Trust. Guests mingled with cocktails and soaked up the sunshine before enjoying the luncheon, including Teresa Giudice, Louie Ruelas, Ramona Singer, Jennifer Aydin, Bill Aydin, Delores Catania, Aviva Drescher, LeeAnne Locken, Julia Haart, Gracie Cashman, Serena Pitt, Joe Amabile, Alexander Hankin, and Ally Shapiro.

All images: Madison McGay/BFA.com

Grey/Ven toasts luxury fashion with an East Hampton sushi brunch

Fashion brand Grey/Ven celebrated the summer season with a brunch in East Hampton. Hosted by CEO Scott Weissman, Rose Thorn, and Valerie Greenberg, the event found guests enjoying Kaori Sushi Express’ sushi rolls and sashimi with Veuve Cliquot at a private residence. Guests included Julia Haart, Julie Auclair, Laurie Gelman, Ruth Miller, Rolise Rachel, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Grey/Ven

