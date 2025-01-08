Kaia Gerber & Austin Butler Call It Quits!

Be still, our hearts! Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler have broken up, according to People. The all-star couple broke up after over three years together, initially rumored to date in December 2021 and debuting their relationship in March 2022. During their time together, Gerber and Butler amassed numerous red carpet moments—including the Met Gala, Cannes Film Festival, Oscars, Golden Globes, and the Time100 Gala. Their last appearance together was in October. So far, the cause of their breakup remains unknown.

The Blonds Are Coming Back To New York Fashion Week—And Looking For Interns!

The Blonds are making a return to New York Fashion Week. While awaiting the release of February’s show schedule, we spotted a post on the brand’s Instagram calling for local, reliable NYFW interns with sewing skills, attention to detail, and a passion for design (if that’s you, reach out to contact@theblondsny.com!). Philippe and David Blond decamped to Los Angeles to show their Fall 2024 collection in November, which hit the runway at NYFW in February 2024—marking their upcoming show as a welcome return.

With past themes ranging from vampires to fairytales, themed custom Louboutins, and front row celeb cameos ranging from Paris Hilton to Cassie each season, they’re sure to have something memorable up their sleeves next month. The duo’s show is the latest update to NYFW’s February roster, which includes new collections from Calvin Klein, Derek Lam 10 Crosby, and New York Men’s Day.

Paris Jackson Celebrates 5 Years of Sobriety

Paris Jackson is marking a major life milestone. The model and actress has marked five years of sobriety from alcohol and drugs, which she shared on Instagram on Tuesday. The caption emphasized Jackson’s love for her life, pets, music, and more since becoming sober, providing an optimistic look to the future. Support has since come in waves from the star’s family and friends, including La Toya Jackson, Paris Hilton, Kathy Hilton, Nyle DiMarco, Lucy Hale, and Lauren Jauregui.

Louis Vuitton & Takashi Murakami Open A Vibrant Pop-Up In SoHo!

Louis Vuitton is taking its re-released Takashi Murakami collaboration to the next level! The brand has opened a pop-up themed around the new vibrant Chapter One collection. The space features color-blocked rooms and LV monogram-printed hallways showcasing new products, plus pieces from the original early 2000’s collab—including its Eye Love Monogram, Monogram Multicolore, Monogram Blossom, Monogram Multicolore Franges, and Monogram Cerise handbags. Further elevating the store is a care station where clients can have original Louis Vuitton x Takashi Murakami pieces cleaned and refurbished, plus regular showcases of the first collaboration’s whimsical Superflat Monogram and Superflat First Love animated short films. As an added bonus, guests who purchases new pieces at the pop-up between January 10-12 can enter its equally colorful Murakami-themed café—where you can order complimentary cinnamon cappuccinos, roiboos lattes, vegan hot chocolate, and panda-shaped pastries. All customers who shop at the pop-up will receive tokens to play with a themed vending machine, with the chance to win Vuitton x Murakami trading cards, stickers, and portable Takashi Murakami Flower Go Walk games. You can check out the pop-up store now, which is open through January—with other activations taking place in Milan, London, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo, and Shanghai.

All images: Brad Dickson/Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Fern Mallis Will Interview Rebecca Minkoff For “Fashion Icons” Next Month

Mark your calendars! Fern Mallis will sit down with fashion designer and Real Housewives of New York City star Rebecca Minkoff as part of her “Fashion Icons” series at the 92Y. On February 10—right near the end of New York Fashion Week—Minkoff will sit down with Mallis to discuss her design career, overcoming challenges, and 2021 memoir Fearless. You can head to 92NY.org now to pick up your tickets for the special occasion.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.