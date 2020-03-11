Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen Get Sued, House of Holland Goes Bankrupt

Read today’s dose of chic intel right here…

Former President of The Row Sues Ashley and Mary-Kate Olsen (WWD)

In October, David Schulte stepped down as president of The Row after three years with the company. At the time, the reason for his departure was not disclosed. But something was obviously amiss, as Schulte just filed a lawsuit not only against the brand, but against the Olsen sisters themselves and their company, Dualstar Entertainment. The basis for the lawsuit is still unknown, as it has been put under seal.

House of Holland Goes Into Administration (The Guardian)

House of Holland, the British fashion brand founded by Henry Holland, has gone into administration — the UK version of bankruptcy. Holland himself stepped down as creative director of the brand in early February. Administrators are now looking to secure a new investment in order to “protect the future of the brand.”

Virgil Abloh Revises His “Streetwear Is Dead” Comment (Vogue Runway)

In December, Virgil Abloh surprised fans when he opined that streetwear will die in the next decade. Now, as he promotes a collaboration between Louis Vuitton and Japanese streetwear designer Nigo, Abloh is clarifying his statement. “I didn’t say it to be polarizing,” he explained to Vogue. “If you speak to anyone that’s been in streetwear for the last 15 years, it’s always had this sort of nine lives… There’s so many first-generation streetwear brands, stores, and retailers. The market wasn’t as vibrant as it is now, so they went out of business and people don’t remember those. Nigo has had projects before; he’s had many a brand, many identities within streetwear. Partially what I meant that “it will die” is that new things like tailoring from guys like Nigo and me will be born from the regeneration of it.”

Coronavirus Be Damned! The Met Gala Will Go on as Scheduled (The Cut)

On with the (red carpet) show! The Met has confirmed that it has no intention of cancelling its annual fashion Gala amid the coronavirus outbreak. “We are proceeding as planned and look forward to a wonderful evening,” said Nancy Chilton, the chief external relations officer of the Costume Institute. “We will of course continue to keep a close eye on the situation.” The Met Gala, which supports the Costume Institute’s new exhibit, About Time: Fashion and Duration, will take place May 4.

