Saks Fifth Avenue Cancels Its Holiday Lights Show & Adds Ralph’s Coffee

Worst news ever alert! Saks Fifth Avenue won’t show its epic annual holiday lights display this year in New York City. In a statement, the retailer shared that a change in its holiday window displays have led to the cancellation of its splashy front-facing lights and music show. The NY Post reports the cut was due to a challenging year for luxury. A rep told them this year’s holiday windows are set to instead display “outstanding pieces from the top names in luxury” alongside colorful snowflakes, silver harlequin flooring and dichroic vinyl. Bah Humbug.

It’s not all bad news… Today, Ralph’s Coffee opened a new Holiday Shop café on Saks’ first floor, which will be open through the holiday season. Ralph Lauren‘s latest coffee shop pop-up features guest seating and a full coffee menu—plus plenty of Ralph’s merch, a giant Polo teddy bear, and a selection of Ralph Lauren and Polo Ralph Lauren bags, hats, home decor, and more nearby. Saks’ annual holiday market has also opened for 2024, featuring a vast array of sparkling ornaments and chic holiday gifts.

Jude Law Covers British GQ‘s First Men of the Year Issue

Swoon! Jude Law is the first “man of the year” for British GQ, covering the magazine’s annual Men of the Year issue. The dashing star is draped in cozy Bottega Veneta for the editorial moment, photographed by Paola Kudacki. In his accompanying feature interview with Sam Parker, Law opens up on his recent approach to darker roles—as well as his relationship with wife Philipa Coan, filming The Talented Mr. Ripley and Alfie, and more. However, this isn’t the last we’ll see from British GQ this season; Law is the first of its five Men of the Year cover stars, who will all be honored at a special event presented by Jo Malone London on November 19. The reveal coincides with GQ‘s US Men of the Year cover reveals, which have begun with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and John Mulaney.

All images: Paola Kudacki

Amber Valletta Drops A Sustainable Denim Edit For Triarchy

Denim season is in full swing, according to Amber Valletta! The supermodel has partnered with sustainable brand Triarchy to curate a limited-edition “The Amber Valletta Edit” of its signature stretchy, plastic-free denim. Their chic campaign finds Valletta posing in numerous sets of Triarchy’s indigo, black, and off-white jeans—which all make smooth layering pieces for the fall and winter months! You can shop her full edit now on Triatchy.com.

All images: Courtesy of Triarchy

LoveShackFancy & Stanley Reunite For A Second Whimsical Collaboration

Tis the season! LoveShackFancy has reunited with Stanley for a second colorful collaboration, launching today. The pair’s latest launch brings a distinctly LoveShack spin to the Stanley cup and its shorter Quencher counterpart, each cast in light pink and blue floral patterns. For a femme flair, each comes with special bow straw toppers. You can shop the full drop now, which retails from $45-$60, on LoveShackFancy.com and Stanley1913.com.

All images: Courtesy of LoveShackFancy

Martha Stewart Releases Her 100th Book!

Congratulations are in order for Martha Stewart! The homemaker and pop culture icon has launched her 100th book, aptly titled Martha: The Cookbook. The chic volume—retailing for $25 on QVC.com and wherever books are sold—features 100 of Stewart’s all-time favorite recipes, from omelets and roasted chicken to the perfect “Martha-tini.” The book launch follows the release of Martha’s hit Netflix documentary in October, continuing her runaway fall season. We’ll drink to that!