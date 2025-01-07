Louis Vuitton’s Boys Take The Boardroom With Sleek Spring 2025 Menswear Campaign

Louis Vuitton is getting back to business—and corporate office life! The brand has revealed its new Spring 2025 menswear campaign under creative director Pharrell Williams, set in Paris’ sharp La Maison de l’UNESCO. Photographed by Stef Mitchell, the images find a group of young models-turned-diplomats gathering throughout La Maison’s stark hallways, boardrooms, and gardens—including new brand ambassador Callum Turner, Abas Abdirazaq, Indiana Van’t Slot, Jonas Glöer, Juanel Hernandez, Badhiel Lony Nyang, Cherif Douamba, Luke Champion, Mohamed Hassan, Mohammed Abubakar, Mamuor Majeng, Mathieu Simoneau, Su Hang, Yuhi Miyahara, and Nikita Stsjolokov. Naturally, all are dressed in Williams’ latest travel-inspired collection, filled with dark suiting, overcoats, and separates—plus plenty of monogrammed and multicolored Damier-print tote bags, duffles, and crossbodies. All in a day’s work!

All images: Stef Mitchell

Christian Lacroix Is Acquired by Sociedad Textil Lonia

Call Edina Monsoon and Patsy Stone! Christian Lacroix has been acquired by Spanish textile group Sociedad Textil Lonia (STL), according to Fashion United. The French couture brand was previously owned by the Falic Group, which acquired it from Louis Vuitton Möet Hennessy (LVMH) in 2005. Though the deal between STL and Lacroix was private, we’re eagerly awaiting more details—and manifesting a Lacroix runway return!

New York Men’s Day Will Spotlight Emerging & Established Menswear Brands Next Month!

Mark your calendars! New York Men’s Day is coming back to the fashion circuit on February 6. This season’s edition at Location05 features returning designers Sivan and A.Potts, as well as collections from new brands Joseph McRae, Peak Lapel, Hold NYC, and Max Esmail. All brands will receive support from footwear sponsor Sperry—notably marking its 90th anniversary with new sneaker and boot launches—and haircare sponsor Oribe, with additional beauty teams and products provided by Augment. The group will host sessions from 10:30am-12:00pm and 4:30pm-6:00pm, providing flexible hours for guests as New York Fashion Week begins.

“We are excited to kick off 2025 and New York Fashion Week with our New York Men’s Day on a new date during the week, Thursday, February 6th,” said Agentry PR founder Erin Hawker in a statement. “Bringing an intimate showing of six designers in two different sessions throughout the day, we are thrilled to introduce four new and emerging brands (Hold NYC, Joseph McRae, Peak Lapel, and Max Esmail) to our program this season all the while bring back A.Potts and Sivan who have shown with New York Men’s Day for the past few seasons. Our mission will always be to highlight talents and provide an outlet to showcase new voices to the community. With the help of our partners, we hope New York Men’s Day will continue to be the highlight of fashion week.”

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

