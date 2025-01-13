It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day—and that means a new beauty routine! Winter is here, and with it comes chilling temperatures, dry air, and plenty of ice and frigid rain. To prep for the frosty days ahead, we’ve gathered our favorite beauty picks for when it gets cold out—from skin-brightening moisturizer, serum, and eye cream to restorative shampoo and hair masks. Plus, for those of us adding a dash of color before stepping out the door, there’s plenty of fresh new makeup launches to try, from plush matte lips to romantic blush. Scroll down for more of our favorite winter beauty selects this season!

Kérastase, Huille gloss réparatrice intensive shine repair oil, $48

Moroccanoil, Weightless hydrating hair mask, $45

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Liquid eyeliner, $22

Clarins, Lip oil balm, $30

Kiehl’s, Gently exfoliating body scrub, $39

Dior Beauty, Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette, $68

Versace, Bright Crystal parfum, $160

Townhouse, Cuticle oil, $16

Urban Decay, Face Bond luminizer, $34

Costa Brazil, Kaya Jungle firming body oil, $98

Fara Homidi, Essential lip compact, $88

Rare Beauty, Soft Pinch liquid blush, $25

Sunday Riley, ICE ceramide moisturizing cream, $65

Elizabeth Arden, Retinol ceramide line-erasing eye cream, $71

Christian Louboutin, Rouge Louboutin Loubibelle lip oil, $74

Not Your Mother’s, Protect & Nourish shampoo, $10

Barefaced, Liquid Gold serum, $136

Laneige, Bouncy & Firm sleeping mask, $36

Fenty Beauty, Pro Filt’r matte liquid foundation, $40

Merit, The Minimalist complexion blending stick, $38

Beautyblender, Bounce skin tint, $29

TiZo, Gentle amino gel cleanser, $39

Innisfree, Green tea hyaluronic acid toner, $22

Who Is Elijah, Nomad eau de parfum, $169

ColourPop, Love Triangle eyeshadow stick set, $32

Olive & June, LD nail polish, $9

Kimtrue, Makeup Meltaway balm, $25

Necessaire, Hindi body wash, $38

JLO Beauty, Glow + Get It hydrating mist, $17

