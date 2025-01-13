Chic Report

Our Fave Winter Beauty Picks For Glossy Hair, Hydrated Skin, Sleek Makeup, & More!

We're reaching for these chic products on our vanity shelves this season

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Christian Louboutin Rouge Louboutin Loubibelle lip oil (Courtesy of Christian Louboutin), Versace Bright Crystal parfum (Courtesy of Versace)

It’s a new dawn, it’s a new day—and that means a new beauty routine! Winter is here, and with it comes chilling temperatures, dry air, and plenty of ice and frigid rain. To prep for the frosty days ahead, we’ve gathered our favorite beauty picks for when it gets cold out—from skin-brightening moisturizer, serum, and eye cream to restorative shampoo and hair masks. Plus, for those of us adding a dash of color before stepping out the door, there’s plenty of fresh new makeup launches to try, from plush matte lips to romantic blush. Scroll down for more of our favorite winter beauty selects this season!

Kérastase, Huille gloss réparatrice intensive shine repair oil, $48

(Courtesy of Kérastase)

Moroccanoil, Weightless hydrating hair mask, $45

(Courtesy of Moroccanoil)

Anastasia Beverly Hills, Liquid eyeliner, $22

(Courtesy of Anastasia Beverly Hills)

Clarins, Lip oil balm, $30

(Courtesy of Clarins)

Kiehl’s, Gently exfoliating body scrub, $39

(Courtesy of Kiehl’s)

Dior Beauty, Diorshow 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette, $68

(Courtesy of Dior)

Dr. Lara Devgan, Hyperpigmentation collection, $905

(Courtesy of Dr. Laura Devgan)

Versace, Bright Crystal parfum, $160

(Courtesy of Versace)

Townhouse, Cuticle oil, $16

(Courtesy of Townhouse)

Urban Decay, Face Bond luminizer, $34  

(Courtesy of Urban Decay)

Costa Brazil, Kaya Jungle firming body oil, $98

(Courtesy of Costa Brazil)

Fara Homidi, Essential lip compact, $88

(Courtesy of Fara Homidi)

Rare Beauty, Soft Pinch liquid blush, $25

(Courtesy of Rare Beauty)

Sunday Riley, ICE ceramide moisturizing cream, $65

(Courtesy of DermStore.com)

Elizabeth Arden, Retinol ceramide line-erasing eye cream, $71

(Courtesy of Elizabeth Arden)

Christian Louboutin, Rouge Louboutin Loubibelle lip oil, $74

(Courtesy of Christian Louboutin)

Not Your Mother’s, Protect & Nourish shampoo, $10

(Courtesy of Not Your Mother’s)

Barefaced, Liquid Gold serum, $136

(Courtesy of Barefaced)

Laneige, Bouncy & Firm sleeping mask, $36

(Courtesy of Kohl’s)

Fenty Beauty, Pro Filt’r matte liquid foundation, $40

(Courtesy of Sephora)

Merit, The Minimalist complexion blending stick, $38

(Courtesy of Merit)

Beautyblender, Bounce skin tint, $29

(Courtesy of Beautyblender)

TiZo, Gentle amino gel cleanser, $39

(Courtesy of TiZo)

Innisfree, Green tea hyaluronic acid toner, $22

(Courtesy of Innisfree)

Who Is Elijah, Nomad eau de parfum, $169

(Courtesy of Who Is Elijah)

ColourPop, Love Triangle eyeshadow stick set, $32

(Courtesy of Colourpop Cosmetics)

Olive & June, LD nail polish, $9

(Courtesy of Target)

Kimtrue, Makeup Meltaway balm, $25

(Courtesy of Kimtrue)

Necessaire, Hindi body wash, $38

(Courtesy of Necessaire)

JLO Beauty, Glow + Get It hydrating mist, $17

(Courtesy of JLO Beauty)

