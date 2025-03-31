Dsquared2 Breaks Up With Staff International

This weekend’s top fashion drama? Dsquared2‘s split with Staff International. The punky brand led by twin designers Dean and Dan Caten has terminated its licensing deal with the group ahead of its 2027 end without citing a cause, according to Hypebeast. However, Staff has fired back by filing a Court of Milan lawsuit against the Catens to stop the move—watch this space for updated! Dsquared2’s parent company Dsquared2 Group’s working arrangement with Staff first began in 2000, and was later extended by 17 years in 2010. However, the news is just the latest advancement at Dsquared2; the brand just kicked off spring with its newest underwear collection, fronted in a sizzling new campaign with hotties Matty Carrington and Stefano Marshall!

Steven Lagos Is The 24 Karat Club’s New President

Congratulations are in order for Steven Lagos! The creative director and founder of chic jewelry brand LAGOS has just been named the president of the 24 Karat Club of New York, the jewelry fellowship organization first founded in 1902. Within his position, Lagos will lead the Club from 2025 to 2026, appointed based on his strong community, industry history, and jewelry expertise. All of these top qualities previously contributed to his role as its vice president from 2024 to 2025, following his years as a Club member since joining in 2011.

Patrick Schwarzenegger Hits The Ground Running For Brooks Running

The White Lotus star Patrick Schwarzenegger is embracing his sporty side with a new campaign for Brooks Running! The actor and heartthrob is front and center in the athletic brand’s latest campaign, featuring a Q&A on fitness, his love of running, travel, protein shakes, and more. Schwarzenegger’s clip is his latest project this spring, following appearances in The White Lotus‘ collab campaigns with Banana Republic and Tanqueray Gin and Ketel One—plus his romantic shoot with fiancée Abby Champion for SKIMS! You can watch his full chat with Brooks below.

Eliza Lipsky-Karasz Comes Home To Hearst

Following WSJ. Magazine‘s dramatic layoffs in January, Eliza Lipsky-Karasz has a brand-new gig! The former deputy editor has been hired as Elle Decor‘s new head of editorial content, according to Hearst. Within her new role, Lipsky-Karasz will lead the magazine’s print and digital content development, reporting to Stellene Vollandes—who was promoted to editorial and brand director at the title in February, in addition to her ongoing role as Town & Country‘s EIC. For Lipsky-Karasz, the move also marks a Hearst homecoming, as she previously served as Harper’s Bazaar’s features director from 2009 to 2012. Cheers!

Adrian Appiolaza Takes T Magazine Inside His Fashion-Filled Apartment

Moschino creative director Adrian Appiolaza is ready for his close-up! The designer took fashion fans inside his fantastical Paris apartment in a new video for T magazine, focused on his over 4,000-piece archive of fashion pieces from the 1980’s and onwards! In addition to modeling special selections by Maison Margiela Artisanal, Jean Paul Gaultier, Comme des Garçons Homme Plus, Yohji Yamamoto, and more, Appiolaza also tours the various rooms in his home—including his massive walk-in closet, “cabinet of curiosities” sitting room, and crucifix-accented kitchen. You can check out his full apartment tour now on Instagram.

Jason Wu Shares His Favorite Met Pieces At The Metropolitan Museum of Art

What are you up to, Mr. Wu? Jason Wu is teaming up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art to reflect on Tong Yang-Tze’s latest pieces on display, as seen in a new Instagram Reel. The chicly cool fashion designer shares how the Met, as well as Yang-Tze’s calligraphic work, has inspired him for years—as well as the moment’s significance of highlighting Asian art. However, this surely isn’t the last we’ll see of Jason at the Met—especially since the Met Gala is quickly coming up in a few weeks!

