Remi Bader's Surprise Surgery, Meghan Markle's Chic Closet, Plus! DSquared2's Steamy Underwear Shoot!

by Aaron Royce
Remi Bader (BFA.com), Matty Carrington and Stefano Marshall (Courtesy of DSquared2)

Remi Bader Opens Up About Her Surprise Weight-Loss Surgery

In the latest digital news, Remi Bader’s revealed to Self that she received weight-loss surgery after months of fan speculation about her changed appearance. In a new feature interview with the publication, Bader shared that she underwent a single anastomosis duodenal-ileal bypass with sleeve gastrectomy (SADI-S) procedure in fall 2023, which included removal of 80% of her stomach, following mental health struggles and lengthy periods dealing with eating disorders. The post-surgery results led to fans wondering online if Bader had received surgical procedures, due to her career focusing on curve-friendly fashion and plus-size positivity. Though Bader adds that her disordered eating has improved, the star’s post-surgery effects have included a fast adjustment to her new physique, as well as not being able to “drink and eat within the same 30 minutes,” according to Bader.

“I never thought it would be this quick,” Bader said. “I never wanted to be this size…I’m probably the only person that’s ever gone to a doctor for weight loss to be like, ‘Okay, but can I still be curvy?’ It’s really confusing to be so quickly in a different body but have the exact same brain.”

Remi Bader

Meghan Markle Launches A ShopMy Page With Her Fave Fashion & Beauty Finds

Meghan Markle‘s upcoming lifestyle brand, As Ever, has let to launch—but in the meantime, the Duchess of Sussex is introducing fans to her favorite pieces online! The star has just launched a ShopMy page featuring a curation of items she loves from her everyday wardrobe, ranging from clothing to accessories. Among her assortment are knits, dresses, separates, coats, and tops from Reformation, Jenni Kayne, Heidi Merrick, Uniqlo, and more—plus versatile handbags, shoes, and jewelry from Saint Laurent, Maya Brenner, Ariel Gordon, Polène, and more. Meanwhile, her page’s beauty section includes cult-favorite products like Jane Iredale eyeshadow, Saie highlighter, Tatcha moisturizer, CND nail polish, and more. You can discover the full selection of her fave products now on ShopMy.US.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle (Getty Images)

DSquared2 Heats Up The Tropics With Its Sizzling Spring Underwear Campaign!

It’s been a runaway month for underwear campaigns—with the latest coming in hot from DSquared2! Dean and Dan Caten’s new shoot for their Spring 2025 underwear collection highlights their signature men’s briefs, trunks, and jockstraps, modeled by heartthrobs Matty Carrington and Stefano Marshall. The shoot finds the dashing pair lounging around a tropical cabana and snacking on fresh fruit in their DSquared2 skivvies—and even stripping down to just their socks as they get their tan on. Swoon! Check out the duo’s steamy shoot below, which features a colorful variety of new underwear and socks that you can shop now on DSquared2.com.

All images: Courtesy of DSquared2

Fine Jewelry Brand Petite Frites Launches With Upcycled Materials & Lab-Grown Diamonds!

Sustainability and style are hand-in-hand at new jewelry brand Petite Frites! Found by longtime besties Katie Fritts and Jackie Little, the fine jewelry label’s pieces specialize in relatable moments that typically hold negative meaning. Ultimately, the duo aim to encourage celebrating everyday moments with fine jewelry, as opposed to only major life milestones. Their sustainable pieces, crafted across New York, Los Angeles, and Austin, all feature SCS-certified recycled 18K gold inlaid with hand-poured enamel, lab-grown diamonds, and more—which can each be personalized by shoppers, making each item even more special. You can discover their sparkling new stud earrings, tennis bracelets, rings, and more now on Petite-Frites.com.

Petite Frites, jewelry, fine jewelry

Petite Frites (Courtesy of Petite Frites)

