New York Fashion Week’s Fall 2025 Schedule Is Here!

Mark your calendars—and gird your loins! New York Fashion Week is just around the corner, and we finally have our first look at February’s initial show slate. The CFDA‘s new American Collections Calendar for Fall 2025 collections kicks off with Brandon Maxwell’s runway show on Thursday, February 6. Many returning faces are among the 52 brands listed on the schedule, including 5000, Alice + Olivia, Altuzarra, Anna Sui, Ashlyn, Campillo, Carolina Herrera, Christian Siriano, Coach, Colleen Allen, Collina Strada, Cucculelli Shaheen, Diotima, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Fforme, Frederick Anderson, Grace Ling, Kallmeyer, Khaite, Kim Shui, Kobi Halperin, Lafayette 148, Lapointe, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Meruert Tolegen, Michael Kors, Monse, Pamella Roland, Prabal Gurung, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Simkhai, Theory, Todd Snyder, Tory Burch, TWP, Ulla Johnson, and Zankov.

The NYFW calendar revealed that Christopher John Rogers will return to the runway, showing his Fall 2025 collection on Thursday—a major moment following the viral launch of his sold-out J.Crew collab. Another surprise comes courtesy of Norma Kamali, who’s holding an installation on Tuesday, February 11th. As always, there are plenty of newcomers on the schedule as well, including Gabe Gordon, Yamil Arbaje and Angelo Beato’s LEBLANCSTUDIOS, Vettese, and Zoe Gustavia Anna Whalen.

This season notably features Calvin Klein Collection’s major NYFW return on Friday, February 7 under the brand’s new creative director, Veronica Leoni. Leoni’s CK debut is one the fashion crowd’s been waiting for since her appointment was first announced in May, making it a top highlight to watch this season!

During the week, select brands will show their collections outside of the show schedule. Adeam, Agbobly, Alexis Bittar, Bugatchi, Colleen Allen, L’Enchanteur, Markarian, Nihl, PatBo, Snow Xue Gao, Tanner Fletcher, Theophilio, and Veronica Beard will present their Fall 2025 collections by appointment. Meanwhile, Herve Leger will showcase its collection digitally. As for who’s showing off-calendar? On Wednesday, February 5, Derek Lam 10 Crosby will host its Fall ’25 presentation ahead of NYFW’s official start. Bode is sitting out this season, in a sense; Emily Adams Bode Aujla has instead opted to show her Bode Rec. Spring 2025 collection on star guests with a special live-streamed show from New Orleans, hosted in partnership with GQ on Sunday, Feb. 9—shortly before the 2025 Super Bowl.

New York Men’s Day will also return with two sessions on Thursday, Feb. 6, featuring designers A.Potts, HOLD NYC, Joseph McRae, Max Esmael, Peak Lapel, and Sivan.

Where events are concerned, there will be lots to RSVP to! On Feb. 4, the Blue Jacket Fashion Show will hit the runway for its 9th edition during World Cancer Day, featuring celebrity models in dapper menswear. We also hear Patricia Nash and Rowen Rose have dinners in the works, while MyTheresa will host a splashy NYFW kickoff party on Feb. 6. Of course, there’s plenty of afterparties and launch events still to come!

Now, who’s TBD? The Blonds are confirmed to return to NYFW, though a show date has yet to be set. Surprisingly, many mainstay labels and viral emerging brands have yet to appear on the schedule, including Alejandra Alonso Rojas, Andrew Kwon, Bach Mai, Badgley Mischka, COS, Cynthia Rowley, Delpozo, Hellessy, Helmut Lang, Jonathan Cohen, Jane Wade, Jason Wu, Kate Barton, Kate Spade New York, Libertine, Marina Moscone, Melitta Baumeister, Michael Fausto, Naeem Khan, Peter Do, PH5, Presley Oldham, Proenza Schouler, Ralph Lauren, Rio Sport, Salon 1884, Sebastien Ami, Sho Konishi, Tibi, Tommy Hilfiger, Willy Chavarria, Who Decides War, Wiederhoeft, and 3.1 Phillip Lim. We’re keeping our eyes peeled!

Want more info? Take a closer look at the full NYFW calendar here.

