Versace Unveils Second Icons Campaign With Anne Hathaway & Cillian Murphy

Talk about iconic! Versace has just revealed its second “Versace Icons” campaign for Fall 2024, featuring brand ambassadors Anne Hathaway and Cillian Murphy. Both actors are photographed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott in a variety of minimalist images. Putting a focus on Versace’s design signatures, the pair are dressed in separates, knitwear, dresses, and accessories—including bags, jewelry, and belts—accented with the brand’s Medusa medallions, Medusa buckles, and Barroco prints. The moment marks both stars’ second outing with Versace, following their viral Spring 2024 “Icons” campaign.

All images: Mert Alas & Marcus Piggott

Sarah Jessica Parker & More Stars Light Up The New York City Ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala

The worlds of fashion and theater combined at the New York City Ballet‘s 12th Annual Fall Fashion Gala. On Wednesday night, numerous stars filled the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center to celebrate its fall productions—and raise $3.2 million to benefit the historic organization. The event included an elegant seated dinner and stylish dance performance choreographed by Tiler Peck, Caili Quan, and Gianna Reisen, with costumes crafted by Gilles Mendel, Marc Happel, and Zac Posen. Guests included Sarah Jessica Parker, Nina Dobrev, Dianna Agron, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Brooke Sheilds, Tiffany Haddish, Amy Sedaris, Andy Cohen, Justin Theroux, and more.

All images: Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Rafael Nadal Is Retiring From Tennis

Rafael Nadal is taking a step back from tennis! The 22-time Grand Slam-winning athlete is retiring from the sport due to injuries and past difficulties after his current season, according to the New York Post. During his lengthy career, the heartthrob was named the face of Tommy Hilfiger underwear and Emporio Armani. On the court, Nadal was also known as a brand partner for Nike—which has sponsored him for over a decade! However, as one chapter closes, another is just beginning—and we’re looking forward to the stylish athlete’s fashionable future pursuits.

Assouline Is Spotlighting Fifth Avenue With A New Book

There’s no place quite like Fifth Avenue! To celebrate its centuries of glamour, the iconic street is taking center stage in a new Assouline book, Fifth Avenue: 200 Years of Stories and Legends. The tome by Jay McInerney and Julie Satow, out on November 22, will celebrate Fifth Ave’s historical moments and transformation over the years. Be sure to keep an eye out for special memories like Audrey Hepburn in front of Tiffany’s, Bill Cunningham spottings, Eloise at the Plaza Hotel, a Rolling Stones performance, and more!

Additional reporting by Madison Coombs.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.