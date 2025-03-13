News

Donatella Versace is Stepping Down at Versace

The designer will be succeeded by Dario Vitale

by Aaron Royce
Donatella Versace (Courtesy of Versace)

Ciao, amore! Donatella Versace is stepping down from Versace. The iconic designer, who first took over her late brother Gianni Versace’s label as its creative director following his death in 1997, will stay onboard as chief brand ambassador. She will be succeeded by Dario Vitale, the beloved former Miu Miu design and image director, according to Business of Fashion. “It has been the greatest honour of my life to carry on my brother Gianni’s legacy,” Versace told BOF. “He was the true genius, but I hope I have some of his spirit and tenacity. In my new role as chief brand ambassador, I will remain Versace’s most passionate supporter. Versace is in my DNA and always in my heart.”

Donatella Versace (BFA)

 

Donatella Versace (Courtesy of Versace)

During her tenure as Versace’s creative director, Donatella led her family’s brand with bravado and flair. The designer’s collections frequently embraced her brother’s fashion legacy, as well as dynamic house codes like its Medusa medallions, studs, bows, and swirling Barocco prints. Over the years, Versace also frequently featured iconic runway moments with stars like Naomi Campbell, Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Emily Ratajkowski, Precious Lee, and Vittoria Ceretti; Campbell iconically appeared with Cindy Crawford, Claudia Schiffer, Carla Bruni, Helena Christensen, and Versace herself to close the brand’s Spring 2018 show, a moment that’s still spread across social media today.

Most recently, Versace presented her widely celebrated Fall 2025 collection at Milan Fashion Week. Staged in a darker setting than usual, her latest line featured enchanting plays on Versace corsetry, suiting, and eveningwear—and it was packed with references, nodding to the brand’s various Versace, Versace Atelier, and Versace Home collections from 1987, 1992, 1997, 1998, plus Gianni’s ballet production costumes from 1986-1990. Of course, there were plenty of dynamic sky-high heels and sleek leather bags—which have also been seen across the label’s numerous campaigns and ambassadors introduced by Donatella including Lady Gaga, Hailey Bieber, Britney Spears, Anne Hathaway, Cilian Murphy, Channing Tatum, Dua Lipa, Christina Aguilera, Halle Berry, Demi Moore, Ashton Kutcher, Patrick Dempsey, and more.

Versace, Donatella Versace, Fall 2025, MFW, Milan Fashion Week

Versace Fall 2025 (Courtesy of Versace)

While we’re sad to see Donatella step down, there’s comfort in knowing she’ll remain at Versace to support its next chapter. And, of course, we can’t wait to see what Vitale will cook up in the studio for Milan Fashion Week in September!

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

