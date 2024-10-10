Atlanta Apparel: Top Footwear Trends To Know Before You Go!

Atlanta Apparel is back, showcasing the top trends for retailers and buyers to discover for the Spring and Resort 2025 seasons. Held at AmericasMart in Atlanta from October 15 to October 18, this year’s event promises an explosion of style for the real industry to discover—plus a range of new footwear trends! Below, here’s a glimpse at the top shoe styles and trends to note from Atlanta Apparel’s October trend report before you go!

Pointed sandals

Pointed sandals bring a sleek, minimal edge to most ensembles—especially formal or cocktail attire! The triangular-toed styles often feature low to mid-height heels, often in slip-on or ankle-strapped silhouettes. Keep an eye out for iterations with studs, embellishments, or romantic pastels hues!

Maximal gladiators

Gladiator sandals are back! In lieu of 2025’s boho trend, the aesthetic’s top shoe style has returned with dynamic updates. Round and square-toed versions now feature a variety of heel heights and colors. For a glamorous twist, styles with details like braiding, crystals, and allover studs will make a statement with every step.

Penny loafers

One of the 2020’s top trends is the versatile, vintage-inspired penny loafers. For spring, the slip-on shoe will continue its rise with more rounded iterations, often accented by top stitching and wide front panels. Naturally, styles will come in a range of colors—as well as a wide array of heel heights and shapes, from chunky to demurely flat.

Modern low heels

Elegant dressing is always in style—and low heels are an essential detail to look out for! Pumps with 2 to 3-inch heels add a subtle height boost while still remaining sharp, especially in glossy patent leathers and metallics. Slingbacks are especially popular, though the silhouette can also be found in sandals and mules for a modern ode to ’90s fashion.

Retro runners

Groovy! Vintage-inspired sneakers are expanding their footprint for spring—literally—with retro runners. In a nod to the ’80s, these shoes feature waffled rubber soles and rounded counters within lace-up or slip-on shapes. Gum rubber outsoles provide a particularly vintage touch, though styles can be seen with a wide range of toe shapes, heights, and two-toned and monochrome colors.

Espadrilles

As a warm weather staple, espadrilles are always in style when spring begins. Today, however, the woven-soled shoe has grown to include a range of additional styles. In addition to classic slip-ons, look out for closed and open-toed wedges, sneakers, and mules with a vast variety of colors and details.

