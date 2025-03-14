This week’s Daily Media top hires, departures, promotions, and new representations…

1. Demna is now artistic director at Gucci. His role will begin in July 2025.

2. Donatella Versace is now chief brand officer at Versace, following her 28-year role as creative director at the company.

3. Dario Vitale is now artistic director at Versace.

4. Frederic Arnault is now CEO of Loro Piana.

5. Floria Fung is now senior vice president, style partnerships at Dotdash Meredith.

6. Dr. Matthew Walker is now global sleep adviser at Estée Lauder.

7. Fran Tirado is now editor in chief at Them.

8. Jackie Cucco is now senior testing editor at Travel + Leisure.

9. Noor Lobad is now beauty news editor at Beauty Inc.

10. Alex Harrell is now sustainability and innovation reporter at Sourcing Journal.

11. Catherine Malzahn is now contributing associate beauty editor at Glamour.

12. Autumn Mowery is now account director at Krupp Group.

13. Megan Logue is now director of brand copy and narrative at Jimmy Choo.

14. Lauren Barrow is now manager of 360 marketing, North America at La Mer.

15. Booth Moore and WWD have parted ways. She was executive editor at the company.

16. Hannah Malach and WWD have parted ways. She was senior trending news writer at the company.

17. Vicki Scarfone and M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment have parted ways.

Plus!

18. KCD is now representing Donna Karan New York Fragrances and Moynat.

19. Autumn Communications is now representing Tanya Taylor, Urban Outfitters, Epilaser, De’Longhi, and Parade.

20. Align is now representing Jordan Harper.

21. Brandsway Creative is now representing Ashley LaMarca.

22. Odyssey PR is now representing Vitamin A Swim.

23. RK Communications is now representing DOTTHZ.

24. REP is now representing LAFAURIE.

25. Push The Envelope PR is now representing Cosmos Within and Janey Health.

