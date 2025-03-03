News

Steve Madden’s “House of Steve” Wants You To Have Fun With Fashion

The brand's new campaign embraces '90s style for spring

by Aaron Royce
written by Aaron Royce
Steve Madden, shoes, fashion, campaigns, Spring 2025
Steve Madden Spring 2025 (Erica Snyder)

The ’90s are calling! Steve Madden‘s Spring 2025 campaign embraces the decade’s free-spirited approach to fashion and iconic pop culture moments. Titled “SMtv’s House of Steve,” the newest imagery champions the diverse nature of New York City with Madden’s signature humor and wide-ranging aesthetics.

Photographed in NYC nightclub The Box, photographer Erica Snyder captures a cast of dancers, performers, and guests in Madden’s latest footwear. Meanwhile, an overlapping shoot features the sleek glitz of the ’90s party scene with plenty of metallics and athletic style.  Encouraging everyone to have fun with fashion, the campaign finds this cast of characters—including comedian Tefi Pessoa—roaming the streets of downtown Manhattan and getting ready behind-the-scenes for an eye-catching show.

Steve Madden Spring 2025

Steve Madden Spring 2025

As part of the new campaign, the brand’s also released an immersive video shot by Steven Brahms. In the clip—which you can watch on the brand’s YouTube channel—Pessoa traverses through New York City to chat about spring’s top trends with stylish guests on the street. The video also spotlights Madden’s new metallic Cary mules, colorful Verdict low-top sneakers, and slick Riggs boots—and Madden himself even makes a cameo in the Box’s back kitchen!

Steve Madden Spring 2025

The Spring 2025 collection itself is rooted in the power of versatility. Madden’s latest line includes plenty of thick-soled sandals, kitten heels, slides, vintage-inspired sneakers, printed and slouchy boots, and slingback pumps. Rounding out the range is an extensive selection of whimsical handbags, plus affordable jacket and trouser sets, fringed jackets, and printed dresses. Meanwhile, the men’s front features dapper loafers, low-top sneakers, and sharp leather boots ideal for day-to-night wear. The full collection is out now, which you can discover on SteveMadden.com.

All images: Erica Snyder

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.

Aaron Royce is the Fashion News Editor at The Daily Front Row, where he covers all things fashion, beauty, and pop culture—both on and off the runway. Before joining The Daily, he was a freelance contributor for Vogue, Marie Claire, InStyle, and more outlets. Previously, he served as Digital Editor at Footwear News, following internships with The Daily Front Row, Paper, Caroline Vazzana, Capitol File, Anchyi Wei, and more. He was born in northern Virginia and lives in Brooklyn, where he spends copious time shoe shopping, reading fashion memoirs, and scrolling through Instagram. (@aaronjdroyce)

You may also like

Costume Designer Molly Emma Rowe Reveals The...

Sunflower Avenue and Beyond: How Isabelle Clarke...

ZHILYOVA: Unveil the Unknown with the Latest...

The Luxury Fashion Guru: Oxana Popkova’s Journey...

Birdy Grey Redefines Groomsmen Fashion with Affordable...

Fashion, Life, and Rock & Roll: A...

Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas!

Meet the New Status Symbol in Clothing...

Crime London Presents Fall/Winter 2025 Collection at...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.