Steve Madden’s “House of Steve” Wants You To Have Fun With Fashion

The ’90s are calling! Steve Madden‘s Spring 2025 campaign embraces the decade’s free-spirited approach to fashion and iconic pop culture moments. Titled “SMtv’s House of Steve,” the newest imagery champions the diverse nature of New York City with Madden’s signature humor and wide-ranging aesthetics.

Photographed in NYC nightclub The Box, photographer Erica Snyder captures a cast of dancers, performers, and guests in Madden’s latest footwear. Meanwhile, an overlapping shoot features the sleek glitz of the ’90s party scene with plenty of metallics and athletic style. Encouraging everyone to have fun with fashion, the campaign finds this cast of characters—including comedian Tefi Pessoa—roaming the streets of downtown Manhattan and getting ready behind-the-scenes for an eye-catching show.

As part of the new campaign, the brand’s also released an immersive video shot by Steven Brahms. In the clip—which you can watch on the brand’s YouTube channel—Pessoa traverses through New York City to chat about spring’s top trends with stylish guests on the street. The video also spotlights Madden’s new metallic Cary mules, colorful Verdict low-top sneakers, and slick Riggs boots—and Madden himself even makes a cameo in the Box’s back kitchen!

The Spring 2025 collection itself is rooted in the power of versatility. Madden’s latest line includes plenty of thick-soled sandals, kitten heels, slides, vintage-inspired sneakers, printed and slouchy boots, and slingback pumps. Rounding out the range is an extensive selection of whimsical handbags, plus affordable jacket and trouser sets, fringed jackets, and printed dresses. Meanwhile, the men’s front features dapper loafers, low-top sneakers, and sharp leather boots ideal for day-to-night wear. The full collection is out now, which you can discover on SteveMadden.com.

All images: Erica Snyder

