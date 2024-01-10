The NYFW Calendar Is Here! See Who’s Showing, Who’s Back, And What Surprises Are In Store For February

It’s coming in hot! The CFDA has unveiled the official New York Fashion Week schedule for the upcoming lineup of shows and presentations. And there’s much to discuss: from visiting brands PUMA and Ludovic de Saint Sernin to the return of Monse and Thom Browne (and more!) to the cal, and not to mention, a whole new home for runway shows, let’s dive right in…

There are over 70 confirmed designers set to showcase their wares over six days of shows, some of which will be hosted at the Starrett-Lehigh in West Chelsea as well as across the city and Brooklyn. Things will officially kick off with the Helmut Lang show on Friday, February 9 at noon, marking designer Peter Do’s second outing as creative director of the iconic native New York brand. Over the subsequent days, returning brands include 3.1 Phillip Lim (who made his triumphant return last season), Altuzarra, Anna Sui, AnOnlyChild, Area, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Eckhaus Latta, Elena Velez, Fforme, Gabriela Hearst, Jason Wu, Jonathan Cohen, Khaite, LaQuan Smith, Luar, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, Proenza Schouler, Puppets & Puppets, Sandy Liang, Sergio Hudson, Theophilio, Tibi, Tory Burch, Ulla Johnson, and Willy Chavarria.

Monse, helmed by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, will return to the calendar; the brand’s first physical show since September 2021. Vividly-hued Spanish brand Delpozo, which last showed in New York way back in September 2017, will also pick up its place on the NYFW calendar, with a presentation planned to celebrate the brand’s 50th anniversary. Additionally, Lafayette 148 and Libertine have rejoined the schedule, and Thom Browne is notably back too, with the CFDA chairman’s show set to close out the week with a 5PM slot on Valentine’s Day.

As for what’s different? Downtown-beloved designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin will show his collection in New York on February 11, marking his first fashion show held outside of Paris. Ahead of the actual shows, PUMA is readying for an immersive experience at the Park Avenue Armory on February 8, to highlight the return of its classic ’00s sneaker, Mostra.

In terms of the newer names, the 2023 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund runners-up Diotima and Zankov, and finalists Kim Shui and Tanner Fletcher will present collection showcases, while winner Melitta Baumeister will debut digitally. First-time additions to the official schedule include Bishme Cromartie, Callas, Colleen Allen, Jane Wade, and Meruert Tolegen.

IMG is also expected to release its calendar in the coming days, which will add no shortage of programing and happenings to the mix.

See you out there!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.