Paul Labrecque Opens Gorgeous New Space in Manhattan

Paul Labrecque has opened a new full-service salon and skincare spa in the heart of the city. The all-new flagship is located at 5 East 57th Street, across from the Tiffany & Co in a 2400 square-foot and open loft space. (Their old home was at The Core Club in tighter quarters.) The location offers grooming, makeup, lashes, body and skin treatments, with Biologique Recherche and Eviron skin care products. You’ll find two large treatment rooms, a tranquil nook for nail services, and a private room to house specially-made and designed wigs and hairpieces by Labrecque.

The space is also home to plenty of retail options. On hand you’ll find their signature Paul Labrecque hair care products, the entire Biologique Recherche line, Environ Skin Care, Revitalash Cosmetics, Clé de Peau Beauté, K18, Olaplex, Augustinus Bader, Vintner’s Daughter, and more

“It has been incredible working out of this lively and accessible location, while transforming it into more and more of my own understated, sexy and sophisticated signature style each day,” Labrecque explains. “I get a lot of joy from pampering my clients and our guests in a private space that also very much still feels like they’re connected to the energetic heart of the city. And for the first time in my career, I have a unique dedicated room to house my bespoke wigs and hairpieces. This is really important to me when working with clients who are dealing with physical and emotional trauma relating to any hair loss, illnesses or other major life changes and issues. Helping everyone look and feel their best has always been a part of the Paul Labrecque experience.”

Appointments can be made by emailing “appointments@paullabrecque.com,” or by calling (212) 988- 7816. We highly recommend Rachel Bryant for a killer facial!

