Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Intel, CFDA’s NYFW Screenings, Plus! Balenciaga’s New It-Bag…

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Is Coming To NYC—With Gigi Hadid & Tyra Banks!

Tyra Mail! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is back in New York City, according to Tyra Banks and Gigi Hadid. Tyra dishes out golden envelopes for Gigi to deliver in a new Instagram Reel, officially announcing the show’s return to Manhattan on October 15. As for us? We’re waiting by the mailbox for our invite to the A-list affair.

Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Shows Will Stream At Rockefeller Center

Girls on film! The CFDA is bringing the front row to the big screen through a new partnership with Rockefeller Center. From September 6—11, the venue’s iconic rink will stream New York Fashion Week‘s Spring 2025 shows to the public. Keep an eye out for the latest collections by Tommy Hilfiger, Ralph Lauren, Tory Burch, Michael Kors, Coach, Carolina Herrera, Khaite, Brandon Maxwell, Proenza Schouler, Ulla Johnson, Willy Chavarria, Luar, and more! And keep an eye out for Steven Kolb, Anna Wintour, and Thom Browne—who will all appear at a special ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the start of Fashion Week on September 6th.

Naomi Watts, Isabelle Huppert, & Michelle Yeoh Embrace Balenciaga’s New Bag

Bel Air is getting a Balenciaga makeover! The glitzy LA neighborhood is the latest inspiration and namesake of Balenciaga’s newest handbag, a roomy leather tote with expandable compartments. Marking the moment is a moody campaign, where Naomi Watts, Michelle Yeoh, and Isabelle Huppert clutch the carry-all in sleek images by Nadav Kander. The versatile style can now be found in a range of sizes on Balenciaga.com.

All images: Nadav Kander/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Christina Aguilera Celebrates 25 Years Of Stardom For PAPER‘s August Issue

Lights, camera, Christina! Christina Aguilera is PAPER‘s latest cover girl, returning to the magazine for its August 2024 issue. The pop star’s new editorial shows her sleek side in a range of cutout and leopard-printed outfits photographed by Erica Snyder. Meanwhile, her feature story with editor-in-chief Justin Moran reflects on fans, motherhood, and breaking into pop music 25 years ago—which can all be found on PAPERMag.com.

Charli XCX, Lila Moss, & More Bring Punky Flair To H&M’s Fall 2024 Campaign

Bumpin’ that beat! Charli XCX leads the charge in H&M’s Fall 2024 campaign, which celebrates the power of individual style. Joining the Brat star is an equally fashionable crew, including Lila Moss, Arca, Ajus Samuel, Wali Deutsch, Okay Kaya, Loli Bahia, Bibi Breslin, Sage Elsesser, Sega Bodega, Alewya, and Lux Gillespie. All are draped in the brand’s sleek new coats, dresses, suits, and ready-to-wear in a crisp neutral palette. But this isn’t the last you’ll see of this squad! They’ll keep the party going with a launch event in London, where XCX will perform with Jamie xx and Sherelle.

All images: Sam Rock/Courtesy of H&M

