Tory Burch Celebrates Animal House Capsule At Her Mercer Street Boutique

Tory Burch toasted her new Animal House capsule line with the works of Walter Schels with a party at her flagship boutique on Mercer Street. Throughout the space’s three floors, attendees shopped Burch’s newest collections—with 20% of proceeds benefitting Animal Haven. During the celebration, attendees enjoyed beats by Mona Matsuoka with watermelon cocktails, Maayan Zilberman’s candy rings, custom pet portraits by Joana Avillez, and Brooklyn Balloon Company balloon animals. Attendees included Beanie Feldstein, AnnaSophia Robb, Meredith Duxbury, Sophia Roe, Beverly Nguyen, Vanessa Hong, Madeline Hirsch, Jameson Montgomery, Irene Kim, Hunter Abrams, Willa Bennett, Dede Lovelace, Ashtin Earle, Meredith Duxbury, Indira Scott, Erica Cloud, Remi Bader, and more.

All images: Sansho Scott/BFA.com

The Ludlow Hotel Toasts 10th Anniversary With A Rooftop Soirée

Cheers to 10 years! To celebrate a decade in business, The Ludlow Hotel hosted a party on its rooftop. As the sun set over the Lower East Side, guests danced through the night while enjoying drinks from Ludlow Coffee Supply, Velvet Llama, Dirty French, and Great Jones Distillery, plus bites by Sweet Chick, Katz’s Deli, and Economy Candy. In its penthouse suite below, the venue hosted a Van Der Plas Gallery activation and tattoo station from Cherry Bomb Studio. Attendees also shopped pop-ups from Spring Street Vintage and Mona Assemi. Guests included Kim Shui, Kendall Becker, Samantha Olson, Matthew Cancel, Heath Owens, Clara Perlmutter, Tori Steele, Doe Dusty, Corin Christian, DJ Noah Prebish, Milan Wheaton, and Caron Griffith.

All images: Miguel McSongwe/BFA.com

LoveShackFancy Parties On The Beach With Stanley

LoveShackFancy hit the beach on August 5 to celebrate its new collaboration with Stanley. At sunset, the cup brand and creative director Rebecca Hessel Cohen co-hosted a “LSF x Stanley Beach Club”-themed party at Duryea’s Orient Point. After being taken to the event on branded boats, guests enjoyed ice cream truck treats, beach games, and a range of 21 Seeds cocktails on the marina, all to beats by DJ Oli Benz. Guests included Candace Bushnell, Pamela Tick, Samantha Angelo, Kelly Bensimon, Alioune Badara Fall, Carolyn Angel, Ivan Pol, Bailey Taylor, Ella Mendohlson, Venita Aspen, Kornelia Ski, Marcella Hymowitz, Samantha Angelo, Patrick Ostrega, Lilly Sisto, Priya Shulka, Gabriela Langone, Walter Savage, Tiffany Savage, and The Daily Front Row‘s Elizabeth Kurpis.

All images: Matt Borkowski/BFA.com

Barefaced & By Dria Unite For A Blooming Hamptons Luncheon

A true celebration of summer and female empowerment! On August 8, Dria Murphy and Jordan Harper co-hosted a luncheon at Lulu Kitchen for their respective brands By Dria and Barefaced. The Sag Harbor gathering in the restaurant’s blooming garden room set the scene for a celebration of skincare and female leadership, where guests sipped refreshing rosè and enjoyed canapès, grilled cauliflower, pizza, and Cobb salads. Attendees included Rebecca Minkoff, Anna Kaiser, Shoshanna Gruss, Irina Eicke Kro, Caroline Gilroy, Emily Onkey, Sharareh Siadat, Michelle Cordeiro Grant, Tinamarie Clark, Nadine Abramyck, Kim Ross, Gina Hadley, Michi Jigarjian, Jesicca Mackin, and The Daily Front Row‘s Elizabeth Kurpis.

All images: Jason Lowrie/BFA.com

The Cinema Society Celebrates A Real Pain in East Hampton

Ahead of A Real Pain‘s upcoming release in November, Searchlight Pictures and The Cinema Society hosted a celebratory reception for the film in East Hampton. Held at Moby’s, the cozy gathering was lit by fairy lights while guests enjoyed an array of hors d’oeuvres and crafted cocktails. Attendees included Kieran Culkin, Jennifer Grey, Michael J. Fox, Tracy Pollan, Blythe Danner, Katie Couric, Candace Bushnell, Andrew Saffir, Daniel Benedict, Alina Cho, Serena Levy, Kelly Turlington, and more.

All images: David Benthal/BFA.com

Tremendous Parfums Blossoms With An Intimate Breakfast

To toast its new Scent Cooler Swivel Sticks launch, fragrance brand Tremendous Parfum hosted a blossoming breakfast. Held at Café Maud, the label’s guest list included beauty insiders Lara Eurdolian, Jaclyn Roth, Belle Bakst, Liza LeDonne, Jordan Murray, and Chiara Butler. The group spent the morning learning about Tremendous Parfums’ latest products and scents, all over a variety of coffee, tea, açaí bowls, bagels, pancakes, and more.

All images: Courtesy of Tremendous Parfum

Marie Oliver & Stephanie Nass Host A Colorful Dinner Out East

Fun in the sun! To celebrate the summer season, designer Marie Oliver and chef Stephanie Nass hosted dinner together at Moby’s in East Hampton. Candace Bushnell, Melissa Vale, Timo Weiland, Vanessa Gordon, Blakely Neilson, Jessica Mackin, Kate Sykes, and more were among the chic guests in attendance for the intimate occasion.

All images: Matt Borkowski

Additional reporting by Moriel Mizrahi.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.