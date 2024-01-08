Ludovic de Saint Sernin eyes up New York for a one-off show

LDSS is coming to NYC! Marking the designer’s first show outside of Paris, Ludovic de Saint Sernin will present a runway outing at the Starrett-Lehigh Building, during the upcoming calendar, which takes place from February 9-14. (ICYMI: the West Chelsea building is a new central location for New York Fashion Week: The Shows.) Known for edgy, daring, and gender-fluid pieces, de Saint Sernin said the upcoming show, stated for February 11, is a major milestone for the label, saying: “[NYC] has always been a hub of inspiration, due to its legacy as a key location in the history of contemporary queer culture and some of today’s defining artistic movements, but also due to the incredible community that has built around the brand in the city.” The brand will return to Paris for future seasons.

As for who else is showing next month, in terms of both visiting and local brands, it’s expected that the full NYFW schedule will be revealed by Wednesday of this week. Watch this space!

Anthony Vaccarello teases new Saint Laurent campaign with Diana Ross

It looks like Saint Laurent’s newest face has deep history with the brand. Music legend Diana Ross appears to be leading the campaign for the brand’s Spring collection, as per a post shared by creative director Anthony Vaccarello today. Ross, a muse of Yves Saint Laurent in the Studio 54 heyday of the glamorous 1970s, is photographed for her 2024 closeup by David Sims in a pared-back slinky halter-neck dress in a black-and-white image. As if the pairing could get any more iconic, the comments section reads like a who’s who of the fashion industry praising the partnership, with the likes of Naomi Campbell, Marc Jacobs, Anna Della Russo, Carlyne Cerf de Dudzeele, and, sweetly, her son Evan Ross, all weighing in.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anthony Vaccarello (@anthonyvaccarello)

Brie Larson loses her cool when she meets J.Lo

Relatable! At yesterday evening’s Golden Globes, typically composed Brie Larson was visibly overwhelmed when she got the chance to mingle with her idol, Jennifer Lopez. In a cute clip that’s going viral, the star-struck Oscar-winning actress is seen excitedly saying, ‘Oh my god. Oh my—I’m gonna cry. I can’t deal with J.Lo…..I actually can’t. No, she’s like the reason I wanted to be an actor. I can’t. No,’ to an interviewer as Lopez approaches them. When Lopez greets her, Larson replies, ‘You mean so much to me. Oh my god. I saw Selena and it made me want to be an actor and you’ve always met so much to me. It’s been a dream of mine. Thank you so much. Your work ethic is so important. Thank you. Oh my gosh, I’ve been wanting to meet you for a long time. I didn’t think it was going to be right now. I have to go do a shot of tequila or something.” Stars….they’re just like us!

Brie Larson gets emotional meeting Jennifer Lopez for the first time at the #GoldenGlobes: “I saw ‘Selena’ and it made me want to be an actor. You've always meant so much to me.” pic.twitter.com/uwm1Gs79J9 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 8, 2024

