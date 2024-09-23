Jean Paul Gaultier’s Next Guest Designer, Paris Fashion Week Kicks Off, & More!

Ludovic de Saint Sernin Is Jean Paul Gaultier’s Next Couture Collaborator

Jean Paul Gaultier‘s found his next guest designer! Subversive fashion designer Ludovic de Saint Sernin will be the next collaborator to create a couture collection for JPG’s namesake label, according to Dazed. De Saint Sernin—best known for his own sultry punk designs and a brief stint as creative director for Ann Demeulemeester—will present his Spring 2025 couture collection for Gaultier during Haute Couture Week in January. The ongoing project makes de Sernin the eighth designer to direct Gaultier’s couture house, a roster that’s included Simone Rocha, Haider Ackermann, Olivier Rousteing, and more top industry talents. Tres chic!

Paris Fashion Week’s Spring 2025 Shows Kick Off With Vaquera, Pressiat, & More!

Paris Fashion Week is back! Until October 1, the City of Light will host the final range of runway shows and presentations for the Spring 2025 season. Day 1 kicked off with an edgy show by Vaquera, filled with black, white, and pale blue T-shirts, underwear sets, button-downs, crop tops, high-waisted bubble tutus, acid-washed denim—all paired with trucker caps and an array of fluffy brown coats. Meanwhile, Pressiat showcased its Spring ’25 “Burning Era” collection on a slick asphalt road. The outdoor setting brought a grungy base to its new line of silky slip and ruffled dresses, blazers, and torn denim jeans—all cast in a stark autumnal palette of deep brown, black, white, charcoal, taupe, and dark green. However, this is just the start of Paris’ newest designs! Stay tuned for upcoming runways by Dior, Saint Laurent, Chloé, Loewe, Schiaparelli, Victoria Beckham, Valentino, McQueen, Zimmermann, Sacai, Chanel, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, and more.

Gareth Pugh x Chrome Hearts Reunite For A New Jewelry Collab!

Prepare your credit cards! Chrome Hearts has teamed up with Gareth Pugh for the pair’s first jewelry collaboration. The duo’s new collection—as announced on Instagram—follows their first collab together in 2014. For their reunion, Pugh and Chrome Hearts have launched a range of sleek, thick silver chain-link necklaces, bracelets, pendants, and more. Edgy fashionistas everywhere can find their new line now in select Chrome Hearts stores around the world!

