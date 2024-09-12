Daniel Roseberry, Michael Kors, Hamish Bowles, & More Lead 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards!

Start your engines! The 2024 CFDA Fashion Awards are officially underway. This year, the stylish crop of honorees in fashion include Daniel Roseberry (International Designer of the Year), Michael Kors (Positive Change Award), Stephen Burrows (Geoffrey Beene Lifetime Achievement Award), Annie Leibovitz (Media Award), Hamish Bowles (Founder’s Award). This year’s finalists for top honors across menswear, womenswear, accessories, and emerging designer categories are equally wide-ranging—including Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Thom Browne, Stuart Vevers (Coach), Catherine Holstein (Khaite), Raul Lopez (Luar), Tanner Richie and Fletcher Kasell (Tanner Fletcher), Jackson Wiederhoeft (Wiederhoeft), and many more.

The organization’s also renamed its Board of Directors award to the Isabel Toledo Board of Directors’ Tribute, which the late Isabel Toledo’s husband will accept during the ceremony. Presented by Amazon fashion, the stylish event—also supported by Häagen-Dazs, Hourglass, and WHP Global—will commemorate 2024’s fashion talents with a gala at the American Museum of Natural History on October 28. Mark your calendars!

Oprah Stars In Sally LaPointe’s Fall 2024 Campaign!

Sally Lapointe’s found her new muse in Oprah Winfrey! The legendary star fronts the designer’s Fall 2024 campaign, aptly titled “The Muse.” The sharp images find O draped in LaPointe’s latest chic coats, dresses, tops, and pants—complete with punchy colors, crystal mesh, and glam feather trim! Of course, the iconic actress, television host, and author puts her power poses to the test for Ruben Afanador’s lens for the occasion. Looks like Kendall and Bella have some strong competition!

All images: Ruven Afanador/Courtesy of Lapointe

MTV VMA’s Honor Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter, & More in Long Island!

The MTV VMA’s are back! Music’s biggest night of the season returned to UBS Arena in Long Island with host Megan Thee Stallion, coinciding with the final day of New York Fashion Week. This year’s event, celebrating 2024’s top music videos, honored Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Lisa, Seventeen, Dua Lipa, Eminem, Billie Eilish, and EASY. Of course, the night was complete with starry performances by Perry, Carpenter, Roan, Lisa, Lenny Kravitz, Quavo, Benson Boone, Anita, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Eminem, Shawn Mendes, Halsey, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, and Karol G. Below, check out Perry’s heartfelt acceptance speech for the event’s top Video Vanguard honor on YouTube—where you can also view the celeb-packed performances, red carpet moments, speeches, and more.

InStyle Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary With Renée Rapp!

Happy birthday, InStyle! The magazine is toasting its 30th year around the sun in 2024! Renée Rapp’s new cover for the title marks its latest celebratory moment, where the actress discusses her rise in Hollywood and what’s next. The launch follows InStyle’s viral summer cover launch with Iman—and the party’s still going strong! Stay tuned for its star-studded soirée on Thursday night, where we’ll be dancing the night away at the Boom Boom Room!

Isabel Marant Revives The Wedge Sneaker With Converse

The wedge sneaker is back! That is, if Isabel Marant has anything to say about it. The beloved French designer has teamed up with Converse for a new sneaker collaboration, featuring a new Chuck 70 Wedge silhouette with a hidden 2.5-inch heel—instantly harkening back to her hit Bekett sneakers from the 2010’s. Rounding out the collection are a selection of Chuck 70 high-top and low-top sneakers, allowing everyone to add some casual Parisian cool to their rotations this fall. Check out the sharp selection now on IsabelMarant.com and Converse.com!

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.