Oscars Nominations Arrive With More Awards Season Triumphs & Snubs!

And the winners are..TBD! The 2025 Oscars nominations have arrived, with a wide swathe of first-time nominees—and some surprise snubs. Emilia Pérez leads the pack with 13 nominations, followed by The Brutalist and Wicked (10 nominations each), Conclave and A Complete Unknown (8 nominations each), and Anora (6 nominations). A wide slate of talent are first-time Oscar nominees, including Demi Moore, Ariana Grande, Mikey Madison, Fernanda Torres, Zoe Saldaña, Monica Barbaro, Isabella Rossellini, Kieran Culkin, Yura Borisov, Mindy Kaling, and Jeremy Strong. The Best Actress category is also breaking new ground with nominee Karla Sofía Gascón, who’s the first-ever openly transgender person to be nominated for an Oscar. However, there’s also a range of major snubs this year, including Pamela Anderson, Selena Gomez, Angelina Jolie, Nicole Kidman, Denzel Washington, Jamie Lee Curtis, Daniel Craig, Amy Adams, Kate Winslet, Saoirse Ronan, Tilda Swinton, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, and Wicked director Jon M. Chu. In fact, many critically acclaimed films received zero nominations this season, including Babygirl, The Last Showgirl, and Luca Guadagnino’s Challengers and Queer. Expect to see plenty of Saint Laurent on the red carpet with Saint Laurent Productions and Anthony Vaccarello nominees for Best Picture contender Emilia Pérez.

Lynn Ban Passes Away At 51

Jewelry designer and beloved fashion scene fixture Lynn Ban, 51, has died. The sad news was shared by Ban’s son, Sebastian, who revealed her passing in a heartfelt post on her Instagram page. New posts and comments have been shared online by the fashion community as they mourn and remember Ban, including Rihanna, Jahleel Weaver, Hamish Bowles, Kimora Lee Simmons, Christine Chiu, James Aguiar, Romero Jennings, Kim Vernon, Kelly Cutrone, Phillip Bloch, Dora Fung, Samira Nasr, Roopal Patel, Timo Weiland, Mary Alice Stephenson, and numerous others.

“2025 is rocking me at this point! This is too much!!! Lynn you will always be our fairy godmother!,” Rihanna wrote. “Love you forever and always! Can’t believe I’m writing this in a comment section rn! Thank you for all the joy you brought to us!”

AMI’s Fall 2025 Collection Is A Supermodel-Filled Love Letter To Menswear!

At Paris Fashion Week Men’s, AMI brought a soft, serene collection to the runway with its co-ed show on Tuesday. Held in a 1910’s brick building on on Rue du Faubourg Poissonnière, creative director Alexandre Mattiussi’s latest line featured elegantly casual pieces with a romantic flair. The designer’s most recent lineup included relaxed suiting, two-toned overcoats, sharp sweaters, and plenty of button-downs and vests in hues of olive, gray, brown, dark red, and pale yellow. Naturally, the ambience and a supermodel-filled cast brought the pieces to life, including Karen Elson, Liya Kebede, Lara Stone, Jeanne Cadieu, Angelina Kendall, Awar Odhiang, Leon Dame, Malick Bodian, Xu Meen, and Cole Mohr. Rounding out the audience was a front row featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Catherine Deneuve, Omar Sy, Lou Doillon, Choi Woo Shik, Bright, and Leïla Bekhti, plus a live musical performance by Caleb Arredondo.

All images: Courtesy of AMI

Dries Van Noten Unveils Its Fall 2025 Collection at Paris Fashion Week Men’s!

Another surprise at Paris Fashion Week Men’s? Julien Klausner‘s first steps at Dries Van Noten. The brand showcased its Fall 2025 menswear collection during the occasion, crafted by the Dries Van Noten Studio with direction by Klausner—the brand’s second-ever creative director. Van Noten’s newest lineup featured classic overcoats in soft textures, swirling prints, and trimmed or lined with light-catching sequins. Elsewhere, tie-accented shirts, double-layered pants, and colorful shoelace-like belts brought a burst of humorous elegance. Sprays of flowers tucked into pockets provided an additional dash of the romantic sensibility that Van Noten made a signature of his own label—and proof that Klausner’s running full steam ahead for his upcoming women’s runway show at Paris Fashion Week next month.

All images: Willy Vanderperre

