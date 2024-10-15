Atlanta Apparel: Get to Know Atlanta’s Trendy Neighborhoods!

Atlanta Apparel is back, showcasing the top trends for retailers and buyers to discover for the Spring and Resort 2025 seasons. Held at AmericasMart in Atlanta from October 15 to October 18, this year’s event promises an explosion of style for the real industry to discover—which you can preview with Atlanta Apparel’s October trend report, too. While you’re in town, be sure to take a moment to discover Atlanta’s best neighborhoods and local hotspots! We’ve gathered top recs from Atlanta Apparel insiders to guide you. As an added bonus, they’re all 5-10 minutes from the market campus!

The Krog District

The Krog District is one of Atlanta’s top neighborhoods, located near the BeltLine Eastside Trail. The historical area includes a wide range of retail stores, fitness centers, and plenty of delicious local restaurants—plus an assortment of regular trivia and game nights. Atlanta Apparel staff’s favorites include donut shop The Salty, coffee and cocktail lounge The James Room, and Tex-Mex restaurant Superica. If you’re craving a sweet treat, make a stop at Jeni’s Ice Cream!

Inman Park

Inman Park is a local hub of Atlanta, favored for its community and elegant setting—which is owed to it being the city’s first-ever garden suburb. The neighborhood features a variety of outdoor spaces, like its famous Inman Park butterfly mural! Its Highland Avenue street is filled with numerous shops, cafes, restaurants, bakeries, and more, ideal for grabbing a bite and a drink any time of day. Our top picks include revamped Southern hotspot Wisteria, Italian Italian restaurant Sotto Sotto, and cafe Bread & Butterfly. For an energizing coffee, check out Inman Perk Coffee—a family-owned business featuring sustainable and fair trade products.

Old Fourth Ward

Atlanta’s Old Fourth Ward neighborhood is known for housing the Ponce City Market—a bustling development filled with restaurants, boutiques, and more! We especially love its Sweat EXT Pilates studio, which features 10-minute gua sha sessions by Heyday for a quick facial refresh. Other faves include restaurants Bellina, Minero, and Pizza Jeans—plus local winery City Winery Atlanta! For a chic break, pay a visit to Hotel Forth Club—an elevated social club and hotel with a modern gym and wellness center, as well as a private dining room, lounge, and terrace.

