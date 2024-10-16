24
Oh, what a night! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its comeback with a supermodel-filled production in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. In addition to the mods on the runway, guests arrived in their most sheer, sparkly, and lacy outfits while hitting the pink carpet. From actors to influencers, we rounded up some of the night’s best looks—check them out right here!
Jodie Turner-Smith
Phoebe Dynevor
Coco Jones
Chriselle Lim
Larsen Thompson
Jenna Lyons
Olivia Culpo
Lexi Wood
La La Anthony
Leonie Hanne
Ubah Hassan
Sunisa Le
Megan Roup
Shea Marie
LaQuan Smith
Remi Bader
Meredith Duxbury
All images: BFA.com
