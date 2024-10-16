Chic Report

The Best-Dressed Stars At The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

Guests arrived in sheer, sparkly, and lacy outfits fit for a VS Angel.

by Aaron Royce
Jodie Turner-Smith, Phoebe Dynevor, Coco Jones, Chriselle Lim (BFA.com)

Oh, what a night! The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show made its comeback with a supermodel-filled production in Brooklyn on Tuesday night. In addition to the mods on the runway, guests arrived in their most sheer, sparkly, and lacy outfits while hitting the pink carpet. From actors to influencers, we rounded up some of the night’s best looks—check them out right here!

Jodie Turner-Smith

Phoebe Dynevor

Coco Jones

Chriselle Lim

Larsen Thompson

Jenna Lyons

Olivia Culpo

Lexi Wood

La La Anthony

Leonie Hanne

Ubah Hassan

Sunisa Le

Megan Roup

Shea Marie

LaQuan Smith

Remi Bader

Meredith Duxbury

All images: BFA.com

