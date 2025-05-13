Denim Brands To Watch At Atlanta Apparel’s June Market!

Atlanta Apparel is bringing a burst of denim to its Autumn/Winer 2025 displays! From June 3 to 6, the beloved retail market is showcasing numerous brands across shoes, contemporary apparel, young contemporary apparel, and accessories at AmericasMart Atlanta. Within the assortment is a wide range of denim brands, which will be on display during the occasion. Plus, you don’t want to miss Atlanta Apparel’s kickoff Atlanta Apparel Denim Party on June 3, complete with signature cocktails, live music, and denim prizes from themed Plinko giveaway game the Denim Drop! Below, discover top denim brands to watch at the market—and don’t forget to register and check out its full brand directory on Atlanta-Apparel.com!

Hidden Jeans

Hidden Jeans first launched in 2015, with its selection of denim prioritizing durability and classic dressing. Jeans in straight, flared, skinny, and bootcut fits—among others—make up its vast assortment of styles, as well as a range of denim skirts and overalls.

Just Black Denim

Just Black Denim taps into the ethos of faintly edgy, nonchalant style with its wide-ranging denim collections. The brand’s wide-ranging assortment of jeans includes pairs in lengths from short to long—plus dynamic selections like coated and leopard-printed pieces.

Judy Blue Jeans

Since it was founded in 1999, Judy Blue Jeans has emphasized the importance of inclusivity and comfortable fits. With a vast range of sizes, the Los Angeles-based label has become one to watch—particularly for its versatile denim washes that nod to free-spirited and contemporary dressing.

Flying Monkey

Flying Monkey‘s premium denim is rooted in tailored designs and silhouettes. The brand aims to provide denim for everyone, with a variety of fits and washes created for a range of tastes, aesthetics, and age demographics—a value its held close since launching in 2004.

Subscribe to our newsletter and follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all the latest fashion news and juicy industry gossip.