Atlanta Apparel’s June Market: What To Know Before You Go!

Atlanta Apparel is ready for fall! The retail market will return to AmericasMart Atlanta from June 3 to 6, spotlighting Autumn/Winter 2025 collections across accessories, shoes, contemporary, and young contemporary apparel markets from 2,800 brands. Special categories within the market include “Game Day,” “Resort,” and more.

“We’re always listening to what our buyers and brands need, and this June market is built around that,” said Caron Stover, ANDMORE’s senior vice president, apparel. “With Autumn/Winter 2025 in full focus, the timing is crucial for retailers to place orders and refresh inventory. Add in a strong mix of new resources, events and amenities, and we’re creating a market experience that’s efficient, productive and enjoyable for everyone.”

Across AmericasMart’s four floors, Atlanta Apparel will feature a variety of temporary exhibits—including new lines by Millibon, BiBi Clothing and BUTTERMELON. The market will include expanded spaces for Mary Square, Ambrosia & Company, Mavi, PJ Harlow, Reeves & Company, and Milio Milano. This season’s new showrooms also include spaces for Jacobi Jewels LLC, Jen & Co. and Revuse Jewelers. Permanent showrooms will be open for buyers on floors 6 (fine jewelry) 7 (cash & carry), 8 (accessories and contemporary), 9 (contemporary men’s and women’s), 11 (contemporary and accessories), and 13 (children’s), while temporary exhibits will be shown on floors 1 (young contemporary and cash & carry), 2 (accessories, premiere apparel and shoes), 3 (accessories and apparel) and 4 (young contemporary and contemporary).

During the market, Atlanta Apparel will also host a range of events. Each day, the market will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and serve complimentary breakfast, coffee, and lunch, with its Buyer Resources Lounge open each day on floor 5. Every morning at 9 a.m., a “New Buyer Orientation” discussion will be held at the Floor 2 Atrium for first-time guests at Atlanta Apparel as well. On Wednesday, the “New Buyer Happy Hour” will be hosted on Wednesday, June 4 at 3 p.m.

However, there’s plenty of special events taking place at the market as well! Tuesday will include Skies Are Blue + Current Air mimosas, a customizable ring stack station with Erin Gray, Bara Boheme’s permanent bracelet station, and Renewal Logistics’ espresso martini station. That evening will also host the Atlanta Apparel Denim Party, complete with live music, cocktails, and giveaways. On Wednesday, both the mimosa and permanent bracelet stations will be open, in addition to Lisa Lerch’s “Touchdowns & Tequila” event, a spiked lemonade cart by Oddi, and shuttles taking buyers to dining and retail outfits near AmericasMart through its Atlanta Apparel x Westside Provisions District partnership. Thursday will be complete with Atlanta Apparel’s “Market Bestie Charm Bracelets” event. Floors 3 and 4 will also feature “New & Now Vignette,” “Atlanta Apparel Bistro Photo Op,” and “Curated Category Lounges” focusing on top market trends.

You can now register for Atlanta Apparel’s Fall 2025 market, as well as a full brand directory, now on Atlanta-Apparel.com.

